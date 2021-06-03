Health-Care Entrepreneur Joins Flinn Foundation Board

Jannenga’s leadership and service to the community extends well beyond WebPT. Among other appointments, she serves as secretary of the board of directors of the Arizona Community Foundation, as a trustee of the Arizona Science Center, as a board member of the Arizona chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and as a board member of the Arizona School for the Arts.

She is also a founding member of the Arizona chapter of Golden Seeds, an angel-investment group focused on women-led ventures. And she serves as a member of Arizona’s Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee, a Flinn Foundation-staffed body of leaders from science, health care, business, academia, and policy that works to strengthen the state’s bioscience sector.