Health care workers, first-responders shown appreciation with Tucson staples — Eegee's and Sonoran dogs

Tucson businesses continue to step up to show appreciation for health-care workers, first responders and others on the front line serving the community during the coronavirus crisis. And what better way than with food?
On Friday, April 10, BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs deployed to Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, prepared to feed as many as 400 employees.
The popular Tucson eatery, owned by Benjamin Galaz, set up outside of the hospital, handing out bags containing two Sonoran hot dogs and a drink.
Galaz said he hopes to be able to do it again in the weeks to come at other hospitals around Tucson or for organizations that are helping community members affected by the coronavirus.
Hospital workers weren’t the only ones treated on Friday. Tucson Police and Fire stations throughout the city, as well as the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, received special deliveries of watermelon Eegee’s.
The highly popular watermelon flavor is normally made available in July only, however, the homegrown restaurant chain made an exception after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made the ask over social media.
“Our community is working so hard to make sure our residents are cared for and I thought a Watermelon Eegee’s would be a Tucson way to lift the spirits of those on the front lines,” Romero said. “I was delighted when Eegee’s said they would help.”
Since the closure of restaurant dining rooms in March, Eegee’s has shifted to drive-thru and delivery service only and has launched relief initiatives, including delivery of donated bread to the Community Food Bank as well as meal deliveries to essential workers at grocery stores, fire departments and child care centers.
