HEINEKEN Brews Successful Digital Supply Chain Basis with JDA

World’s most global brewer expands JDA footprint to manage demand volatility and increase its digital planning capabilities
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Every 10 minutes, HEINEKEN serves 10 million customers. The world’s most global brewer has been working with JDA Software, Inc., for more than five years on its large-scale cloud-based digital planning transformation. HEINEKEN has recently committed to extending its JDA footprint in specific geographies, which is already live in five operating countries (Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Poland and France). With a strategy to shift from a sales & operations planning (S&OP) model to an Integrated Business Planning (IBP) model, HEINEKEN is fundamentally upgrading the way it plans its business with JDA.
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer, and the number one brewer in Europe, with operations in more than 70 markets globally. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the HEINEKEN® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. They are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders.
“We have some of the most complex and volatile markets in the world and have been working with JDA to make faster, more well-informed decisions, which directly impact everyone in the value chain,” said Joost Luijbregts, senior Director Global Customer Service / Logistics / Planning, HEINEKEN. “With JDA, we have taken big steps forward - fundamentally changing the way we plan our business in terms of S&OP and scenario planning. As our partnership with JDA continues to strengthen, I am looking forward to work with JDA on our journey towards IBP.”
HEINEKEN embarked on its strategy to shift from an S&OP approach to an IBP approach, uniting sales, marketing, finance, supply chain and procurement together to make well-informed decisions, and plan and forecast for the future. New scenario planning capabilities have allowed the business to make trade-offs on costs, margins and capacity. Since deploying this strategy across Europe, HEINEKEN has seen an increase in forecast accuracy, reduction in stock-outs and improved inventory turns and productivity.
Moving forward, HEINEKEN will bring the integrated JDA solution to most of its larger global locations, signifying the largest cloud-based solution at HEINEKEN. Going forward, HEINEKEN has its sights set up harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with JDA, as it begins a pilot project using JDA Luminate Demand Edge.
“We’ve formed a strategic relationship with HEINEKEN with a foundation built on trust and openness, which is highly critical as we develop the next phase in their IBP roadmap,” said Johan Reventberg, president, EMEA, JDA. “With a clear roadmap for the future, HEINEKEN is well-positioned to continue driving a leadership position in the market, while delivering superior customer levels across all its 70+ markets.”
Additional Resources:
Check out this webinar on the path to IBP
Learn more about JDA Demand and JDA Enterprise Planning
Tweet this: HEINEKEN (@HEINEKEN) Brews Successful Digital Supply Chain Basis with JDA (@JDASoftware): http://bit.ly/34w18kp
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software provides the leading AI-driven supply chain management (SCM) platform. Our end-to-end solutions span supply chain and retail planning, execution, delivery and workforce management. Our mission is to empower companies to better predict, make and deliver exactly what their customers want – when, where and how they want it. We power free-flowing, connected global commerce - without wasted materials, energy, costs or time – to accelerate economic growth, sustainability and prosperity. JDA delivers a more Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
Social Networks:
Web: https://jda.com
Blog: https://blog.jda.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JDASoftware
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
Contacts
JDA Public Relations Contact:
Jolene Peixoto, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com