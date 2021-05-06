HelloFresh Expands West Coast Production and Distribution Capabilities With New Phoenix Facility

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q1 2021, HelloFresh delivered 239 million meals and reached close to 7.3 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), named the top economic development organization in the U.S. by the International Economic Development Council, works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 31 years GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping more than 850 companies, creating 154,000 jobs and $20.4 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit www.gpec.org.