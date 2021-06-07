HEMA Buttons Up Omni-channel Supply Chain Transformation with Blue Yonder

“We have greatly benefited from the AI forecasting engine, generating a more accurate forecast by taking multiple external variables into consideration and creating less work for our demand planners who no longer have to set up seasonal models and promotional lift factors. The model reacts to shifting customer demand, and especially during COVID-19 related store openings/closings, we have been able to get the right inventory to the locations that needed it and increase speed in our supply chain,” said Jan Daan van Erven Dorens, manager, Supply Chain Development, HEMA. “In addition, we have also experienced benefits from the fulfillment capabilities, including supporting a multi-echelon supply network, improving efficiency in the end-to-end supply chain and prioritizing stock movements to channels that really need it.”