ESCONDIDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown
whole avocados sold in bulk at retail stores because they have the
potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Henry
Avocado is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution
due to positive test results on environmental samples taken during a
routine government inspection at its California packing facility. There
are no reported illnesses associated with this recall.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and
sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people,
and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals
may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache,
stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria
infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled products – California-grown conventional and organic
avocados – were packed at Henry Avocado’s packing facility in California
and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North
Carolina and Wisconsin. All shipments from the packing facility are
subject to the recall (Henry Avocado did not begin packing there until
late January 2019). Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by
Henry Avocado are not subject to the recall and may continue to be sold
and consumed.
Henry Avocado is contacting all affected customers to confirm that the
recalled products are immediately removed from store shelves. For
conventional products purchased at retail, consumers can identify the
recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. Henry Avocado organic
products do not carry the “Bravocado” label on the sticker. Instead
those products are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the
sticker. Retailers can identify Henry Avocado organic products by the
bar code on the stickers.
Consumers who have purchased any recalled avocados are urged not to
consume them, but to discard them or return them to the place of
purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact
Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632, Ext 132 or visit www.henryavocado.com/media
Henry Avocado Corporation is fully cooperating with federal and
California health officials to facilitate an efficient and complete
recall of these avocados.
“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action
possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” says
Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado.
