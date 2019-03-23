ESCONDIDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Avocado Corporation is voluntarily recalling California-grown

whole avocados sold in bulk at retail stores because they have the

potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Henry

Avocado is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution

due to positive test results on environmental samples taken during a

routine government inspection at its California packing facility. There

are no reported illnesses associated with this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and

sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people,

and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals

may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache,

stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria

infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products – California-grown conventional and organic

avocados – were packed at Henry Avocado’s packing facility in California

and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North

Carolina and Wisconsin. All shipments from the packing facility are

subject to the recall (Henry Avocado did not begin packing there until

late January 2019). Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by

Henry Avocado are not subject to the recall and may continue to be sold

and consumed.

Henry Avocado is contacting all affected customers to confirm that the

recalled products are immediately removed from store shelves. For

conventional products purchased at retail, consumers can identify the

recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. Henry Avocado organic

products do not carry the “Bravocado” label on the sticker. Instead

those products are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the

sticker. Retailers can identify Henry Avocado organic products by the

bar code on the stickers.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled avocados are urged not to

consume them, but to discard them or return them to the place of

purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact

Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632, Ext 132 or visit www.henryavocado.com/media

Henry Avocado Corporation is fully cooperating with federal and

California health officials to facilitate an efficient and complete

recall of these avocados.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action

possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” says

Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado.

Contacts

Consumers:

(Mon. to Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT)

760-745-6632,

ext 132

Media

Phil Henry

760-745-6632, ext 132

www.henryavocado.com

