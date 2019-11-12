TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunquest Information Systems Inc., the leader in laboratory information solutions, announced today it has recognized Henry Ford Health System as a Center of Excellence for its superior commitment to laboratory innovation and for using Sunquest solutions to improve care for the patient community and drive greater efficiency for the organization.
The Center of Excellence program recognizes world-class health systems that utilize Sunquest solutions to support the strategic direction of their organization. This includes establishing and promoting best practices that improve patient safety, decrease the cost of healthcare, streamline provider care, and provide thought leadership and recommendations on new and existing Sunquest products. The Sunquest Center of Excellence program identifies those organizations that are committed to the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s “quadruple aim,” which calls for the pursuit of lower costs, better outcomes and improved patient and provider experiences.
“Our collaboration with Henry Ford Health System has demonstrated that the value of a strategically developed laboratory solution extends far beyond the four walls of the lab,” said Paul Stinson, Chief Growth Officer for Sunquest. “Henry Ford’s commitment to laboratory innovation along with the use of the Sunquest clinical and anatomic pathology laboratory information solutions platform allows them to efficiently deliver valuable laboratory data to stakeholders within the enterprise, as well as manage a complex core lab with outreach to physician offices and the community.”
Henry Ford Health System, founded in 1915 by auto pioneer Henry Ford and now one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, is a not-for-profit corporation comprising six hospitals, 30 medical centers and one of the nation's largest group practices, the Henry Ford Medical Group, with more than 1,500 physicians practicing in over 40 specialties. The System's flagship, Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, is a Level 1 Trauma Center recognized for clinical excellence in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, sports medicine, multi-organ transplants and cancer treatment.
“Just as the auto pioneer Henry Ford exemplified innovation, we too are committed to continuous improvement, both today and for the future,” stated J. Mark Tuthill, MD, Division Head of Pathology Informatics at Henry Ford Health System. “Partnerships enable us to support the strategic direction of the Henry Ford Health System, our physicians, and provide us the opportunity to drive greater efficiency and collaboration throughout the enterprise, using laboratory data and resources that are supported by Sunquest technology.”
Henry Ford Health System has been a Sunquest customer for more than 30 years and uses the following Sunquest solutions: Sunquest Laboratory™, Sunquest CoPathPlus™, Sunquest VUE™, Sunquest Analytics™, Sunquest Physician Portal℠, and Sunquest Advanced EMR Connectivity℠. These solutions are tightly integrated with Data Innovations® for instrument connectivity, Epic EHR for registration and order capture, as well as numerous physician office EMRs to support the organization’s large outreach program.
About Sunquest
Sunquest Information Systems Inc. provides diagnostic informatics solutions to laboratories worldwide. With our wide-ranging technical and cross-discipline expertise, and equally deep business acumen, no one is better equipped than Sunquest to transform your lab to meet today’s complex healthcare challenges and deliver next-level performance. Since 1979, Sunquest has helped laboratories and healthcare organizations enhance efficiency, improve patient care, and optimize financial results. Our capabilities include multi-site, multi-disciplinary support for complex anatomic, molecular and genetic testing, and support engagement with physicians and patients outside the hospitals at the point-of-care. Headquartered in Tucson, AZ with offices in Calabasas, London, Dubai, Bangalore and Brisbane, Sunquest is a global leader in healthcare information technology. Visit www.sunquestinfo.com to learn more.
About Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System is a six-hospital system headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. It is one of the nation’s leading comprehensive, integrated health systems, recognized for clinical excellence and innovation. Henry Ford provides both health insurance and health care delivery, including acute, specialty, primary and preventive care services backed by excellence in research and education. Henry Ford Medical Group physicians and researchers are involved in more than 2,000 ongoing clinical research projects. Henry Ford Health System is led by President & CEO Wright Lassiter III. Visit HenryFord.com to learn more.
Contacts
Michelle Del Guercio
Vice President, Marketing
520-570-2000