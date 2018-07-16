LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#herbalife--Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company whose

purpose is to make the world healthier and happier, today announced its

support for the League of United Latin American Citizens’ at the 89th

Annual National Convention in Phoenix. The event runs through July 21

and will cover key issues including health, sexual assault and the need

for a greater Latina presence in business and politics.

“We’re thrilled to begin a new chapter in our relationship with LULAC,

evolving from a partnership over the past five years from the local and

state level to this year’s national LULAC and the Women’s Conference,”

said Angela Arboleda, vice president, government and community affairs

at Herbalife Nutrition.

Over the five-day conference, Arboleda will participate in the Latinas

Rising: Entrepreneurship & Business panel discussion which will

focus on Latina businesswomen who have had a major impact on their local

economies.

“I am grateful for Herbalife Nutrition’s partnership and their support

of the Women’s Commission at the LULAC National Women’s Conference in

our mission to empower with knowledge and harness leadership skills for

Latinas to succeed in today’s economy,” said Lourdes Galvan, National

Vice President for Women. “Throughout our partnership, the Company has

generously supported LULAC’s efforts to highlight the many ways that

Latinas contribute every day to the growth and improvement of the Latino

Community and the neighborhoods where they live and work.”

Women play a significant role as part of the Herbalife Nutrition

independent distributor workforce. The Company provides an opportunity

to make part-time or full-time income selling a line of nutritious

science-based weight-management products, while offering the flexibility

needed to raise a family.

“We recognize the critical role women play in their families’ well-being

from financial decisions to providing proper nutrition. By empowering

women, we can make communities healthier and happier,” added Arboleda.

To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition, visit herbalife.com.

To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow

@HerbalifeNews.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to

make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission

for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products

and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition

independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the

worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population,

skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all

ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products,

most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one

coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a

supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a

healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and

fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and

through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition

supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife

programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife

Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes,

teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA

Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.

Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide, and its

shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net

sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit

Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor

relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information

is updated and new information is posted.

Contacts

Herbalife Nutrition

Anna Garcia

annaga@herbalife.com

213-745-0542

