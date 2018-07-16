LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#herbalife--Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company whose
purpose is to make the world healthier and happier, today announced its
support for the League of United Latin American Citizens’ at the 89th
Annual National Convention in Phoenix. The event runs through July 21
and will cover key issues including health, sexual assault and the need
for a greater Latina presence in business and politics.
“We’re thrilled to begin a new chapter in our relationship with LULAC,
evolving from a partnership over the past five years from the local and
state level to this year’s national LULAC and the Women’s Conference,”
said Angela Arboleda, vice president, government and community affairs
at Herbalife Nutrition.
Over the five-day conference, Arboleda will participate in the Latinas
Rising: Entrepreneurship & Business panel discussion which will
focus on Latina businesswomen who have had a major impact on their local
economies.
“I am grateful for Herbalife Nutrition’s partnership and their support
of the Women’s Commission at the LULAC National Women’s Conference in
our mission to empower with knowledge and harness leadership skills for
Latinas to succeed in today’s economy,” said Lourdes Galvan, National
Vice President for Women. “Throughout our partnership, the Company has
generously supported LULAC’s efforts to highlight the many ways that
Latinas contribute every day to the growth and improvement of the Latino
Community and the neighborhoods where they live and work.”
Women play a significant role as part of the Herbalife Nutrition
independent distributor workforce. The Company provides an opportunity
to make part-time or full-time income selling a line of nutritious
science-based weight-management products, while offering the flexibility
needed to raise a family.
“We recognize the critical role women play in their families’ well-being
from financial decisions to providing proper nutrition. By empowering
women, we can make communities healthier and happier,” added Arboleda.
To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition, visit herbalife.com.
To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow
@HerbalifeNews.
About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to
make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission
for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products
and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition
independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the
worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population,
skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all
ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products,
most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one
coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a
supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a
healthier, more active lifestyle.
Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and
fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and
through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.
Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition
supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) and its Casa Herbalife
programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife
Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes,
teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA
Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams.
Herbalife Nutrition has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide, and its
shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net
sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit
Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor
relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information
is updated and new information is posted.
Contacts
Herbalife Nutrition
Anna Garcia
213-745-0542