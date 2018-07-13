WebPT’s survey of nearly 7,000 PT, OT and SLP professionals uncovers
key data insights that could impact the future of health care
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChoosePT--WebPT, the market-leading software platform for outpatient rehab
therapists, released its annual State
of Rehab Therapy report detailing the findings from its recent industry-wide
survey of nearly 7,000 PT, OT and SLP professionals — including
providers, executives, billers, clinic administrators and students from
a wide array of specialties, settings and geographic locations.
According to the report, the biggest trends and challenges facing the
rehab therapy industry today include high patient dropout rates,
mounting student debt, gender pay gaps and a lack of focus on marketing
and growth strategy among rehab therapy practice leaders.
Organized into five sections (demographics, business and financials,
challenges and opportunities, salary, and technology), the 2018 report
provides data on job satisfaction, billing and reimbursements, revenue,
practice size, patient volume, career outlooks, top challenges and
technology preferences. Key findings include:
Only 10 percent of rehab therapy patients complete their prescribed
care plan.
More than half of students surveyed will have more than $70,000 in
debt at graduation, and more than a third will owe more than $100,000.
One in two rehab therapy executives isn’t sure how much their
organization spends on marketing efforts.
“WebPT initiated this survey last year to gain a better understanding of
how rehab therapy stacks up in terms of patient success and engagement,
billing and revenue, salary, and use of technology — among other
important data sets — and to see how those metrics compare across clinic
size, setting and location,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC/L,
president and co-founder of WebPT. “Last year’s results serve as an
important benchmark, and our goal is to use these findings to track how
the PT, OT and SLP professions are changing and progressing over time.
We also hope this data serves as a wake-up call, as there are still many
areas in which we, as therapy professionals, need to improve —
especially with respect to better advocating for ourselves and our
patients at the state and national levels as well as demonstrating the
unique value we provide.”
To learn more and download the full survey report, visit: https://www.webpt.com/2018report
About WebPT, Inc.
With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy
platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From
scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business
reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for
outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent
retention rate and a 99.99-percent uptime rate, WebPT is the
most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry. Launched in
2008, the company is based in downtown Phoenix’s historic Warehouse
District. Learn more at webpt.com.
Contacts
For WebPT
Beth Cochran, 602-758-0750
or
Sarah
Gray, 928-533-2400