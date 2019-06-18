Industry veterans launch Tenec Coatings to satisfy demand in Arizona,

Southwest for concrete coating installation, flooring removal and other

specialty flooring solutions

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With superior knowledge of product formulation and application, Daniel

and Leane Owen have launched Phoenix-based Tenec Coatings, which offers

residential, commercial and industrial clients a new, high-quality

option for concrete coatings installation, flooring removal and

specialty flooring services, including concrete polishing and moisture

remediation.

The husband-and-wife team previously owned and operated Arizona Polymer

Flooring, which they grew into one of the nation’s leading manufacturers

of concrete coatings – a brand that became globally recognized and

synonymous for quality and high performance. Following decades of

success on the product manufacturing side, they refocused their energy

on the contracting side of industry, utilizing their vast expertise to

elevate the level of service and technique available to property owners

and facility managers.

“Tenec Coatings gives us a chance to take our decades of industry

experience and dive deeper into hands-on contracting,” said CEO Daniel

Owen. “We thrive on the complexity of various jobs and welcome new

challenges. We are creative and solution-oriented, and after careful

thought, we decided this new venture satisfied our individual desires to

advance the industry as well as market demand.”

Under the Owens’ leadership, the Tenec team understands environmental

limitations and opportunities, especially in the diverse climates

throughout the greater Phoenix-area and Southwest. They serve as trusted

consultants for a wide range of flooring projects where quality and

attention to detail are paramount.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the product development space,

it’s that no two jobs are the same. Each brings its own set of unique

circumstances, requirements and challenges,” said President Leane Owen.

“Having achieved success as product manufacturers, often helping

contractors troubleshoot jobsite challenges, we know before we start a

job exactly which products and installation techniques will create the

intended outcome, both short- and long-term.”

Core contracting services include:



  • Installation of concrete coatings and overlays for any
    property, from a residential garage to industrial facility requiring
    high-performance properties.


  • Fast and effective flooring removal of any surface, including
    stone, tile, hardwood, VCT, carpet tile, coatings, overlays, cool deck
    and more.


  • Concrete polishing, helping end-users achieve a smooth, glossy
    and reflective appearance.


  • Concrete regrading leveling in order to redirect water runoff
    and create a drainage pathway.


  • Concrete moisture remediation before the installation of a
    concrete flooring system, when moisture is detected in a slab or when
    concrete dries too slowly to meet a construction schedule.

A detailed summary of Tenec’s capabilities and services is available at teneccoatings.com.

Project photos and trends are regularly published on Facebook

and Instagram.

To request a free consultation for a residential, commercial or

industrial property, call (602) 466-9776 or submit

project details online.

About Tenec Coatings

Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Tenec Coatings offers concrete coatings

installation, flooring removal and specialty flooring services to

residential, commercial and industrial clients around Arizona and the

Southwest. The team understands environmental limitations and

opportunities, serving as trusted consultants for a wide range of

flooring projects where quality and attention to detail are paramount.

More at teneccoatings.com.

Contacts

Taylor Holmes

taylor.holmes@akerink.com

(602)

616-3781

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles