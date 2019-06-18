Industry veterans launch Tenec Coatings to satisfy demand in Arizona,
Southwest for concrete coating installation, flooring removal and other
specialty flooring solutions
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With superior knowledge of product formulation and application, Daniel
and Leane Owen have launched Phoenix-based Tenec Coatings, which offers
residential, commercial and industrial clients a new, high-quality
option for concrete coatings installation, flooring removal and
specialty flooring services, including concrete polishing and moisture
remediation.
The husband-and-wife team previously owned and operated Arizona Polymer
Flooring, which they grew into one of the nation’s leading manufacturers
of concrete coatings – a brand that became globally recognized and
synonymous for quality and high performance. Following decades of
success on the product manufacturing side, they refocused their energy
on the contracting side of industry, utilizing their vast expertise to
elevate the level of service and technique available to property owners
and facility managers.
“Tenec Coatings gives us a chance to take our decades of industry
experience and dive deeper into hands-on contracting,” said CEO Daniel
Owen. “We thrive on the complexity of various jobs and welcome new
challenges. We are creative and solution-oriented, and after careful
thought, we decided this new venture satisfied our individual desires to
advance the industry as well as market demand.”
Under the Owens’ leadership, the Tenec team understands environmental
limitations and opportunities, especially in the diverse climates
throughout the greater Phoenix-area and Southwest. They serve as trusted
consultants for a wide range of flooring projects where quality and
attention to detail are paramount.
“If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the product development space,
it’s that no two jobs are the same. Each brings its own set of unique
circumstances, requirements and challenges,” said President Leane Owen.
“Having achieved success as product manufacturers, often helping
contractors troubleshoot jobsite challenges, we know before we start a
job exactly which products and installation techniques will create the
intended outcome, both short- and long-term.”
Core contracting services include:
Installation of concrete coatings and overlays for any
property, from a residential garage to industrial facility requiring
high-performance properties.
Fast and effective flooring removal of any surface, including
stone, tile, hardwood, VCT, carpet tile, coatings, overlays, cool deck
and more.
Concrete polishing, helping end-users achieve a smooth, glossy
and reflective appearance.
Concrete regrading leveling in order to redirect water runoff
and create a drainage pathway.
Concrete moisture remediation before the installation of a
concrete flooring system, when moisture is detected in a slab or when
concrete dries too slowly to meet a construction schedule.
A detailed summary of Tenec’s capabilities and services is available at teneccoatings.com.
Project photos and trends are regularly published on Facebook
and Instagram.
To request a free consultation for a residential, commercial or
industrial property, call (602) 466-9776 or submit
project details online.
About Tenec Coatings
Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Tenec Coatings offers concrete coatings
installation, flooring removal and specialty flooring services to
residential, commercial and industrial clients around Arizona and the
Southwest. The team understands environmental limitations and
opportunities, serving as trusted consultants for a wide range of
flooring projects where quality and attention to detail are paramount.
More at teneccoatings.com.
Contacts
Taylor Holmes
(602)
616-3781