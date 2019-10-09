RCI Joins Frontier Fire & Elite FPS, Further Expanding National Fire & Safety’s Geographic Reach
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Fire & Safety, a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform and a portfolio company of Highview Capital (“Highview”), today announced the acquisition of RCI Systems, Inc. (“RCI”), a leading contractor of fire-sprinkler services headquartered in the greater Phoenix area.
RCI was founded in 1993 by Todd and Cynthia Little. The company’s turn-key service offering includes the design, build, installation, inspection, repair and service of fire sprinkler systems servicing a range of occupancies and structures, including office, retail, medical, education, government, industrial, distribution, residential and parking. RCI will continue to operate independently under its current name and branding as part of National Fire & Safety.
RCI is the newest addition to the National Fire & Safety platform, which launched in September 2019. RCI will join National Fire & Safety’s existing brands, Frontier Fire Protection, LLC and Elite FPS, LLC, which are leading providers of fire safety solutions in the U.S. Mountain West/Southwest regions and Texas, respectively. The National Fire & Safety platform plans to continue expanding geographically through both organic growth and additional acquisitions.
Greg Londo, CEO of National Fire & Safety, said, “We are thrilled to have RCI join National Fire & Safety’s platform. We have been impressed with RCI’s top-notch leadership team and its commitment to talent, as well as its superior technical expertise, design-build capabilities and deep customer relationships, especially among general contractors. These attributes, combined with RCI’s leading reputation in a geographic region that is growing by leaps and bounds – the greater Phoenix area – makes RCI a fantastic addition to the National Fire & Safety family.”
Todd Little, President of RCI, said, “This is an exciting step forward for the entire RCI team which will allow us to expand into new geographies and additional product offerings, and further our relationships with key customers. I am confident that with Greg and the rest of the Highview team’s collaboration, RCI will continue to grow and flourish as part of National Fire & Safety.”
Ryan McCarthy, Co-Founder of Highview and National Fire & Safety Board member, added, “We launched National Fire & Safety to bring together strong fire safety brands led by excellent management teams across a range of geographies, and the acquisition of RCI is another great example of the extension of this vision. We look forward to our partnership with Greg, Todd and the rest of National Fire & Safety’s subsidiaries.”
About RCI Systems, Inc.
RCI Systems, Inc., headquartered in Tempe, Arizona is a leading contractor of fire-sprinkler systems. Founded in 1993 by Todd and Cynthia Little, the Company provides sprinkler design, build, installation, inspection, maintenance, repair and monitoring services. http://webmasters4.wixsite.com/rcifire
About National Fire & Safety
National Fire & Safety is a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform, backed by Highview Capital. National Fire & Safety’s mission is to deliver safe and reliable fire protection tools by leveraging the local knowledge and expertise of the nation’s most trusted brands. Through its independent subsidiaries Frontier Fire Protection, LLC, Elite FPS, LLC, and RCI Systems, Inc., National Fire & Safety is the trusted choice of over 1,200 customers in seven states across the Western U.S. Its subsidiaries collectively service a variety of end markets, including retail, healthcare, education, government, industrial, distribution, industrial and residential. For more information on National Fire & Safety, please visit www.natfiresafety.com.
About Highview Capital, LLC
Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion, or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.
