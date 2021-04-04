HilltopSecurities Welcomes Drew Henriques to Fixed Income Capital Markets

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Drew Henriques to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Phoenix, Arizona as senior vice president and co-head of municipal trading, reporting to Todd Bleakney, senior managing director, co-head of Debt Capital Markets.

“HilltopSecurities is excited to have Drew as a new member of our team,” said Bleakney. “He’s a skilled municipal finance professional, focused on the high-yield municipal sector. His years of experience will help us continue expanding our client base and the services we provide as a leading municipal investment bank.”