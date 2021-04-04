 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HilltopSecurities Welcomes Drew Henriques to Fixed Income Capital Markets

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Drew Henriques to Fixed Income Capital Markets

  • Updated

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Drew Henriques to its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Phoenix, Arizona as senior vice president and co-head of municipal trading, reporting to Todd Bleakney, senior managing director, co-head of Debt Capital Markets.

“HilltopSecurities is excited to have Drew as a new member of our team,” said Bleakney. “He’s a skilled municipal finance professional, focused on the high-yield municipal sector. His years of experience will help us continue expanding our client base and the services we provide as a leading municipal investment bank.”

Henriques brings 12 years of financial services experience to his role. He joins from Citi, where he served as a high-yield municipal trader. Prior to his time there, Henriques worked with J.P. Morgan as a vice president of municipal strategy in U.S. Fixed Income Strategy.

“HilltopSecurities continues to grow it’s business in the high-yield municipal sector and I’m excited to join such a respected firm,” Henriques said.

Henriques received a bachelor’s in finance from San Diego State University.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Contacts

Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Ben Brooks

214.252.4047

Ben.Brooks@Hilltop-Holdings.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Social Security Basics: Full Retirement Age
Smart Change: Personal Finance

Social Security Basics: Full Retirement Age

Full retirement age—also called normal retirement age—is the age when Americans receive full Social Security benefits. Your full retirement age varies depending on the year you were born. Contrast this with the so-called early retirement age of 62, when people may start receiving partial Social Security benefits. Social Security Full Retirement Age The Social Security […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News