Historic downtown Tucson building to get new life

A historic building in downtown Tucson is now in the hands of a local developer.

The city of Tucson recently sold the former VFW Post 549 building at 124 E. Broadway to Ross Rulney, who has several high-profile developments around town.

The building, which is more than 70 years old, has had several occupants throughout the years, most notably Access Tucson.

The sale came with caveats.

Rulney agreed to pay $1.5 million to the city and invest at least $1 million in upgrades within 30 months or the city would have the option to refund him half of the purchase price and take the building back.

“That pretty much ensures we will soon see some activity at the site,” Councilman Steve Kozachik told his constituents.

The building facade must also be preserved.

Rulney also owns the neighboring Julian Drew block and the old Planned Parenthood building to the east of that and plans to redevelop both into residential units with retail.