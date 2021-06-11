HMS Host Employees Complain to Starbucks About Understaffing

Complaining that their jobs are “unsustainable” due to inadequate scheduling of both workers and trained managers, the workers allege in a letter to Starbucks Board of Directors that they “sometimes have a fraction of the number of workers we should to operate our sites.” They complain that their breaks sometimes have to wait while they get through long lines to serve Starbucks drinks to angry and unpleasant patrons, and that they sometimes work longer than they are initially scheduled to close down. The workers say that “[m]any of our coworkers--who apparently could not handle the stress or found better opportunities elsewhere--have quit in recent weeks.”