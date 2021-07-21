HNL Lab Medicine Recognized as Center of Excellence by Sunquest Information Systems

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., the leader in laboratory information solutions, announced today it has recognized HNL Lab Medicine as a Center of Excellence for its superior commitment to laboratory innovation, and for using Sunquest solutions to improve care for the patient community and drive greater efficiency for the organization.
The Center of Excellence program recognizes world-class health systems that utilize Sunquest solutions to support the strategic direction of their organization. This includes establishing and promoting best practices that improve patient safety, decrease the cost of healthcare, streamline provider care, and provide thought leadership and recommendations on new and existing Sunquest products.
Headquartered in Allentown, PA, HNL Medicine generates more than 60 million clinical and anatomic pathology results for approximately 3 million patients and 12,000 healthcare providers each year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, HNL Medicine supported its patient community, from local colleges, screening partnerships with international services for pre-travel screening, and full support of Lehigh Valley Health Network lab testing throughout the state. An innovative organization, HNL Lab Medicine drives improved patient safety and efficiency with bedside collections and labeling, multiple lab network workflows with one instance of the Sunquest Laboratory™ solution, and real-time results delivery, including genetic testing, via Sunquest CoPathPlus™. One example of this technology innovation is with HNL’s “Red Lab initiative” that uses Sunquest products to run multiple labs as a single entity, with a goal of reducing test results turnaround by 50%, and decrease overcrowding and length of stay in the emergency department.
“Our partnership with Sunquest has enabled our organization to be nimble and innovative, bringing forward new technologies and processes, expanding our services to more health systems, and driving one of the highest health system operating margins in the state,” said Harvey B. Guindi, Chief Information Officer for HNL Medicine.
“HNL Medicine exemplifies today’s modern laboratory, pushing the envelope to deliver more to its physician customers and patients, using technology and collaboration,” stated Paul Stinson, Chief Growth Officer for Sunquest. He continued, “We look forward to doing more with HNL in the near future, including projects such as enhanced order and alerts for physicians, that drive better visibility and reduced healthcare costs.”
HNL Medicine has been a Sunquest customer for more than 40 years and uses the following Sunquest solutions: Sunquest Laboratory™, Sunquest CoPathPlus™, and Sunquest Specimen Routing and Tracking (SMART). These solutions are tightly integrated with Data Innovations® for instrument connectivity, connecting more than 200 instruments using Data Innovations and Sunquest Instrument Manager™.
About Sunquest
Sunquest Information Systems Inc. provides diagnostic informatics solutions to laboratories worldwide. With our wide-ranging technical and cross-discipline expertise, and equally deep business acumen, no one is better equipped than Sunquest to transform your lab to meet today’s complex healthcare challenges and deliver next-level performance. Since 1979, Sunquest has helped laboratories and healthcare organizations enhance efficiency, improve patient care, and optimize financial results. Our capabilities include multi-site, multi-disciplinary support for complex anatomic, molecular and genetic testing, and support engagement with physicians and patients outside the hospitals at the point-of-care. Sunquest also provides solutions for public health organizations, in the form of disease surveillance and outbreak management, to promote public health wellness worldwide. Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, with additional offices in India, Sunquest is a global leader in healthcare information technology. For more information, visit www.sunquestinfo.com.
About HNL Medicine
HNL Lab Medicine is a leading, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 60 locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and generates more than 60 million clinical and anatomic pathology results for approximately 3 million patients and 12,000 healthcare providers each year.
