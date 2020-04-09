Hogan School of Real Estate Transitions All Classes to Live Stream

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hogan School of Real Estate (Hogan), the leading real estate educator for both classroom and online learning in southern Arizona, has transitioned all classroom real estate courses to an online, synchronous live stream format to minimize risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to students, staff, and community. Synchronous live stream means the instructor and students are separated only by distance and not time, allowing for real-time interaction between students and instructor. These courses are now available immediately for students that would prefer to take instructor-led courses rather than the traditional online courses that Hogan also offers.
As soon as the Arizona Department of Real Estate granted education providers permission to hold live stream courses, Hogan began working to transition real estate pre-licensing courses to the online live stream format. Hogan went live with this new format in late March. These courses provide the same materials, instructors, and classroom participation as in-person courses, just in a safe and distant environment.
“At Hogan School of Real Estate, there’s nothing more important to us than providing a safe environment where students can pursue career education,” said Greg Muir, Executive Vice President of Hogan School of Real Estate. “We have extended our virtual hours so that our team is available to help students and real estate licensees. We have added virtual instructor office hours, virtual open houses, and student support available six days a week to help individuals who are looking to complete licensing or continuing education during this time. It is important for us to help students stay connected while minimizing learning disruptions, and we hope the instructor live remote teaching, interactions and support will help them as we all make this significant lifestyle adjustment.”
Hogan also offers live streaming courses for contract writing, real estate broker licensing, and continuing education.
“As we all learn how to navigate this unprecedented environment, we want our communities to know that Hogan School of Real Estate is here to serve you,” said Jenny Hogan-Lizarraga, School Director. “Through our business continuity practices, we have equipped our talented team to work from home. We recognize this is a difficult time for many people, and we want our students and communities to know that we are here to support them.”
For more information on current regulations and guidance directed by the Arizona Department of Real Estate, please visit https://www.azre.gov/. For more information on Hogan School of Real Estate’s response to COVID-19, visit https://hoganschool.com/helpful-information-about-coronavirus
About Hogan School of Real Estate
Hogan School of Real Estate has offered licensing courses for salesperson and broker pre-licensing courses along with basic and advanced level continuing education courses for nearly 50 years. Hogan takes pride in presenting the best instructors, using the leading course materials, and offering student services who are always just a click or call away. For more information, visit www.hoganschool.com
