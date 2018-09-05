Tucson restaurateur Bin An is opening his third outpost of Hoki Poki, this one in the North Campbell Avenue space that was Pionic Pizza until late last month.
And he could be opening as many as six more Hoki Poki locations throughout the Tucson area as part of a partnership with a big company that would like to take An’s poke concept statewide and possibly nationwide, An said.
An said he is close to inking the deal with the company, which he declined to name.
“I’m thrilled,” he said. “There’s such a huge population of people now who love sushi, they just can’t afford to eat it on a regular basis.”
Poke — think deconstructed sushi in a bowl, with raw fish topping rice, and dressed in different sauces — is relatively new to Tucson. The first restaurant, PokeZone Sushi, opened at 54 W. Congress St. in spring 2017.
“It’s a healthier alternative to fast-food,” said An, who this summer converted the daytime menu at his flagship MiAn Sushi & Asian Bistro to poke. The full MiAn Asian fusion menu is served at dinner.
An opened his first Hoki Poki in a shuttered pizzeria at 6501 E. Grant Road in April. The concept took off better than he had anticipated.
“We were expecting to do 120 to 150 bowls a day. On a busy day, we do 520 bowls,” he said. “We have people who come back five, six times a week.”
By year’s end, An plans to open a second location at 10235 E. Old Vail Road in Rita Ranch. This summer, An made public his desire to open several more locations throughout the greater Tucson area including in Marana and Oro Valley.
An said he expects to be open at 2643 N. Campbell Ave. by mid-October.