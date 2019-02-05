Home Depot looks to hire 250 in Tucson

The Home Depot is preparing for a busy spring season in Tucson by hiring 250 local workers.
The company is hosting hiring events at several Tucson-area stores from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the event, but walk-ins are also welcome during select times.
To apply, go to www.homedepotretailjobs.com, or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (message and data rates may apply).
Home Depot is looking to fill jobs in sales, operations and online order fulfillment, including both permanent part-time and seasonal positions.
Available positions vary by location, and college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply, the company said.