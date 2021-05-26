Home Sellers and Buyers Can Save Thousands with New Offerpad Bundle Rewards

The more Offerpad services a customer uses, the more they can save. The discounts can be earned by customers in various combinations, including:





Selling a home to Offerpad and buying an Offerpad home



Listing a home for sale with Offerpad while using an Offerpad agent to buy another home



Selling with Offerpad EXPRESS and buying an Offerpad FLEX home



Financing a home purchased with Offerpad through Offerpad Home Loans





“Convenience, simplicity, and cost savings are always at the forefront of the consumer’s mind,” said Ted Best, Offerpad’s Senior Vice President, Product Management. "With our new Bundle Rewards program, Offerpad now offers great savings while allowing us to double down on our promise of streamlined home selling, buying and financing. This will minimize the stress and hassles customers typically experience throughout more traditional real estate transactions.”