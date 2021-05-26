Home Sellers and Buyers Can Save Thousands with New Offerpad Bundle Rewards

Bundled solutions streamline real estate transactions and provide discounts
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center and a leading iBuyer Offerpad, continues to streamline and simplify home buying and selling for customers by introducing Bundle Rewards. Now in metro Phoenix, customers can receive multiple discounts when simultaneously selling and buying a home with Offerpad, and by obtaining their home loan with Offerpad Home Loans.
The more Offerpad services a customer uses, the more they can save. The discounts can be earned by customers in various combinations, including:
Selling a home to Offerpad and buying an Offerpad home
Listing a home for sale with Offerpad while using an Offerpad agent to buy another home
Selling with Offerpad EXPRESS and buying an Offerpad FLEX home
Financing a home purchased with Offerpad through Offerpad Home Loans
“Convenience, simplicity, and cost savings are always at the forefront of the consumer’s mind,” said Ted Best, Offerpad’s Senior Vice President, Product Management. "With our new Bundle Rewards program, Offerpad now offers great savings while allowing us to double down on our promise of streamlined home selling, buying and financing. This will minimize the stress and hassles customers typically experience throughout more traditional real estate transactions.”
Offerpad’s Bundle Rewards is now available in the company’s Phoenix market in 36 cities and towns spanning more than 150 zip codes. The company plans to extend the program to other markets around the country in the coming months.
For more information and details about Offerpad’s Bundle Rewards, visit Offerpad.com/Bundle.
About Offerpad
Offerpad is using technology-enabled solutions across its digital platform to remake the home selling and buying experience. With firsthand real estate experience and powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in nearly 1,000 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.
Contacts
Offerpad
David Stephan