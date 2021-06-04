Homes built exclusively for renters a growing trend in Tucson market

"The economics of trying to develop urban housing has pushed rents to levels that aren't affordable to everyone," Bourn said. "We want to complement what we're seeing downtown."

The zoning for these developments falls under multifamily because of the density and land is in high demand, said land broker Will White, who runs the Tucson office of Land Advisors Organization.

"We are seeing deals for both new multi-story apartments and various designs of build-for-rent product," he said. "The key rental parcels in all of our projects are under contract ... it is very difficult to secure the better sites of 15 to 20 acres."

'No passing fad'

Renters of single-family homes are a combination of empty-nesters, young professionals and families, said Aiza Kelley, regional asset director of MED Asset Management Services, which manages the Avilla properties.

"Renters really like the detached home and the privacy and the fact that we have on-site service," she said. "When you own a home it can be very difficult to get off of work to wait for someone to do repairs. This is hassle-free for residents."

Renters are screened for eligibility and lease terms can be month-to-month or longterm, Kelley said.