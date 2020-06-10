HomeServe Looks Westward for HVAC Expansion, Acquires Phoenix-area Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing

- Follows HomeServe’s 2019 acquisitions of Mesa, AZ-based American Home Guardian and Dallas-Ft. Worth’s Crawford Services -
NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Phoenix-based Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing (Hays). Hays, which has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, is HomeServe’s first HVAC acquisition in Arizona.
Based in the North Valley, the husband-and-wife-founded Hays started serving the greater Phoenix market in 2001. Led by Chris Hays and his wife Stacia, Hays serves both residential and commercial customers to meet their plumbing, heating and cooling installation, maintenance and repair needs.
“Phoenix is one of the largest and fastest-growing areas in the U.S., and for the HVAC industry, it’s a very competitive market for the cooling segment of the business. Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing, with its stellar local reputation and brand recognition, presents us with an exciting opportunity to work together to offer all our customers unparalleled service,” commented HomeServe North America CEO John Kitzie.
As a family-owned business, Hays employs a team of nearly 40. They’ve long had a commitment to taking care of customers, hiring and retaining exceptional people and gaining the trust of vendors and partners which has enabled Hays to become a recognized heating and cooling expert throughout the region.
“When Stacia and I started our business, we did it to serve people like us. We started as a small team working mostly on heating and cooling jobs and offering the best possible customer experience,” said Chris Hays. “When we got the chance in 2014 to expand our focus to include plumbing, we knew it would be a great way to reach more people. And now, with HomeServe, we’re looking forward to taking our business to another level.”
Hays is the second Arizona-based business acquisition for HomeServe. In June 2019, the company acquired Mesa-based American Home Guardian, a boutique total home warranty service provider. Over the course of 18 months, HomeServe has grown its locally branded HVAC business unit by adding six companies in Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Texas, and now, Arizona. Leading HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses interested in exploring the opportunity to join HomeServe should contact Rob DiPietro, Managing Director, HVAC at Rob.Dipietro@HomeServeUSA.com.
For more information about HomeServe, visit www.HomeServe.com.
About HomeServe
HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.
Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.
As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 950 leading municipal, utility and association partners.
HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, working together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.
Contacts
Myles Meehan
HomeServe USA
Phone: 203-356-4259
Claire Deneen
Hill+Knowlton Strategies for HomeServe
Phone: 312-255-3134
Email: homeserve@hkstrategies.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.