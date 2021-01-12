HomeServe’s Expansion in Phoenix Continues with Acquisition of Canyon State Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Canyon State Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing (Canyon State). Serving customers in and around Sun City and Sun City West, the A+ Better Business Bureau rated Canyon State marks HomeServe’s fourth HVAC company acquisition in the greater Phoenix area in less than a year.
Rob Jaynes started Canyon State out of his home in 1989, and over the last 30 years he and his wife Christina have grown their business into one that serves thousands of area customers while employing a team of 28. The team at Canyon State is highly skilled and well respected for their residential HVAC and plumbing services, making them an ideal company to bolster HomeServe’s presence in the North / Northwest Valley.
“Having gotten to know Rob and Christina Jaynes the last several months, I know they and everyone else on the Canyon State team are a perfect fit for HomeServe’s customer-focused culture,” commented Rob DiPietro, Managing Director, HVAC at HomeServe. “Phoenix has experienced an unprecedented population boom these last several years, which has compelled companies like Canyon State and the others HomeServe has acquired to expand their service offerings, grow their teams and focus on the customer experience.”
Canyon State, which also serves Surprise, Peoria, Glendale and North Phoenix, has a long commitment to customer excellence and the team strives for 100% customer satisfaction. This is evident in their 4.9-star Google rating, which puts them in good company alongside HomeServe’s other Phoenix-area acquisitions – Sterling Air Services, Arizona’s Dukes of Air and Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing.
Canyon State’s Rob Jaynes shared, “Christina and I have been committed to this business, our team, the industry and our customers for three decades. It’s been a great honor to give our customers the best service possible. We’re excited about this opportunity to work with HomeServe, and to continue being part of the company. What’s more, we’re proud that Mike Gibson, who has been with us for 16 years, will be continuing in his role as General Manager to lead the business going forward.”
Leading HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses interested in exploring the opportunity to join HomeServe should visit www.HomeServeTransition.com or contact Rob DiPietro, Managing Director, HVAC, at Rob.Dipietro@HomeServeUSA.com. For more information about HomeServe, visit www.HomeServe.com.
