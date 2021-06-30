HomeServices of America® Acquires Americana Holdings

Americana operates as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, today announced that it has acquired Americana Holdings, one of the largest independently owned and operated Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisees. The company operates across three states as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. The acquisition includes Americana Holdings' interests in the following title and escrow companies: Legendary Title Agency (Arizona), Legendary Escrow Services (California), and Equity Title (Nevada). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California, and Nevada Properties serve the tri-state area with nearly 3,000 sales associates in 32 offices in communities throughout Arizona, Southern Nevada, and Orange County. The company joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network as an independent franchisee in 2014 and with this transaction, now joins the HomeServices’ family of wholly-owned companies. In 2018, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties entered the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame after being named as one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies for five years. In 2018, it also was ranked No. 32 on the Swanepoel Mega 1000, a list of the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S. by sales volume.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California, and Nevada Properties is known for their commitment to providing agents and clients with the highest level of customer service, expertise, and resources. They rank #1 in Nevada in sales volume and #4 in transactions across the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Nationally, they rank #19 in sales volume and #34 in transaction sides according to the 2021 Real Trends 500 report. In 2020, the company closed more than 14,000 units and more than $7 billion in volume.
Mark Stark, the company’s chief executive officer, has nearly 40 years of real estate experience and is among real estate’s most recognized and influential leaders. In 2020, Stark was named among the “Most Powerful People in Real Estate” in the Swanepoel Power 200. Stark, together with president and chief operating officer Gordon Miles, will continue to lead Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California, and Nevada Properties’ strategic planning and growth initiatives as well as manage the company’s day-to-day operations.
“Mark and Gordon, together with their team of extraordinary sales managers and agents, have built an exceptional organization and demonstrate a level of expertise and leadership that is second-to-none in the real estate business today,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and chair of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.
“HomeServices is an outstanding organization,” said Stark. “When you combine the incredible strength of our people and the history of our success with Gino’s unsurpassed leadership and the spirit of innovation and the financial strength of HomeServices, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”
“We are committed to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California, and Nevada Properties’ continued growth and success,” concluded Blefari. “We look forward to working with Mark and his team and are very proud to welcome them to the HomeServices family.”
The acquisition extends HomeServices’ national footprint to Nevada and further expands its presence in both Arizona and California. Now serving these areas from the HomeServices family of companies are Tucson-based Long Realty, a HomeServices company since 1999; San Diego-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (2002); Fresno-based Guarantee Real Estate (2013); and Silicon Valley-based Intero Real Estate (2014). With this transaction, HomeServices has nearly 46,250 real estate professionals operating in more than 900 offices across 32 states.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California and Nevada Properties
Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 32 offices and more than 3,000 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. Last year, the firm completed a record-breaking $7.1 billion in residential home sales. It is a member of the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame for being one of America’s fastest growing private companies for five consecutive years. For more information, visit www.bhhsnv.com, www.bhhsaz.com or www.bhhscaproperties.com.
About HomeServices of America
HomeServices of America, through its operating companies, is the nation’s largest residential real estate company based on closed transactions and is the country's premier provider of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, settlement, insurance, and relocation services. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate residential real estate franchise networks. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit www.homeservices.com.
