HomeServices of America® Acquires Americana Holdings

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California, and Nevada Properties serve the tri-state area with nearly 3,000 sales associates in 32 offices in communities throughout Arizona, Southern Nevada, and Orange County. The company joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network as an independent franchisee in 2014 and with this transaction, now joins the HomeServices’ family of wholly-owned companies. In 2018, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties entered the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame after being named as one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies for five years. In 2018, it also was ranked No. 32 on the Swanepoel Mega 1000, a list of the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S. by sales volume.