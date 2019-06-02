The combined Transaction represents Homewood’s fifth operating

company acquisition and expands Homewood’s millwork offerings and

geographic footprint in the western U.S.

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Homewood Holdings LLC (“Homewood”), a portfolio company of the

investment firm Building Industry Partners LLC (“BIP”), has acquired the

assets of The Door Mill Inc. and Valley View Window and Door LLC

(collectively “TDM” or “the Company”) from their owners, Kelly Slade and

Joel Lacy. Kelly and Joel have been with TDM for 35 years and 25 years,

respectively, and have owned the Company since 2003.

Founded in 1984, TDM is one of greater Phoenix’s largest distributors of

residential interior and exterior doors, molding, trim, hardware, and

windows, serving local and regional builders of single-family and

multi-family residential projects throughout the greater Phoenix market.

TDM differentiates itself from competitors by providing top quality

product offerings, delivery, and a longstanding reputation of

outstanding customer service. In addition, TDM’s Valley View Window and

Door segment provides fully-licensed installation services to provide a

turnkey service offering to its customers. The Company employs over 25

people, many with long tenure at TDM.

TDM joins the Homewood Holdings family of businesses as its fifth

overall investment and first business in the growing Phoenix market.

Homewood Holdings also owns LBM dealers and installation service

providers in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, including

Homewood Building Supply in greater Sacramento, CA and Evergreen Lumber

and Eagle Creek Siding, both in greater Seattle, WA.

Homewood Holdings was formed in April 2016 by BIP and building industry

veteran, Jim Stockman, to build a best-in-class, regional pro dealer

organization in the Western U.S. The addition of TDM creates a pro

dealer distribution and installation platform with seven total locations

in California, Washington, and Arizona, more than 250 total employees,

and over $110 million in combined sales.

The transaction allowed Kelly Slade and Joel Lacy to bring on a

strategic partner to continue the Company’s success and growth in

Maricopa County and beyond. Kelly and Joel will remain as President and

Vice President of TDM post-Transaction and will both retain a financial

stake in the business.

Jim Stockman, Homewood Holdings CEO, said, “We are very excited to

welcome The Door Mill and Valley View Window and Door into the Homewood

family of businesses. Kelly and Joel have built TDM into a premier

provider of doors and windows in the Phoenix market, and we look forward

to continuing to work with them to continuously improve the business’

value proposition in serving Arizona homebuilders.”

Zach Coopersmith, Managing Partner of BIP, commented, “Phoenix is a

market we identified as attractive for a number of reasons, and we are

thrilled to partner with such a strong, successful, highly reputable

door and window dealer and installer in this market. It’s clear to us

why so many of their employees have worked for TDM for so long.”

Kelly Slade, TDM President commented, “We believe that Homewood and

Building Industry Partners can help us accelerate our growth and ability

to provide the best possible products and services to our customers.

Joel and I think this transaction provides great career opportunities

for TDM’s employees, while maintaining the culture that makes this place

so special.”

Homewood Holdings is actively seeking to partner with, and/or acquire,

independent pro dealer, component manufacturer and service provider

organizations throughout the Western portion of the United States.

Background of Building Industry Partners

Building Industry Partners (“BIP”) is the leading growth equity

investment firm focused on the U.S. middle-market building products

industry. Founded in 2008, BIP has offices in New York, Boston, and

Dallas and is managed by Matt Ogden, Zach Coopersmith, and John Hughes.

BIP invests its principals’ own capital, as well as that of a small

number of like-minded family office and individual limited partners,

including a number of leading active and retired building industry

executives. BIP maintains a large proprietary network of building

industry operators, thought leaders and service providers that support

its industry-focused proprietary opportunity sourcing, due diligence,

portfolio company management and value creation efforts.

BIP invests via an “Operator First” model, serving as an equity capital

partner to support proven building products industry leaders in building

niche-leading businesses. To this end, BIP provides equity capital to:

(1) owner-operators of niche-focused building products manufacturers,

distributors and specialty service companies seeking capital for growth,

liquidity and/or partial ownership transition and (2) proven building

industry operators and entrepreneurs seeking to build a business within

their niche of expertise, primarily via acquisition of a platform

company and execution of organic and/or “buy & build” growth strategies.

The Firm focuses primarily on majority or minority ownership investments

involving platform companies with $20 to $250 million in revenues

as well as smaller companies with unique growth opportunities or as part

of larger “buy & build” acquisition strategies.

BIP principals have co-founded and/or served as the equity capital

sponsor for a number of the building products industry’s leading

middle-market companies and operators, including:



  • U.S. LBM Holdings, now the 3rd largest LBM pro
    dealer organization in the U.S., in partnership with L.T. Gibson,
    BlackEagle Partners and team


  • Kodiak Building Partners, in partnership with Paul Hylbert,
    Steve Swinney and team


  • Rugby Architectural Building Products, in partnership with
    David Hughes, Drew Dickinson and team


  • United Cabinet Holdings, in partnership with Butch Reimer and
    team


  • Homewood Holdings, in partnership with Jim Stockman, Scott
    Blackburn, Keith Elledge, Ron McFarland, and team


  • U.S. Fence Solutions Company, in partnership with Andrew Reed,
    Steve Stanley, Jeff Cook, Jim Bockelmann, Scott Crabtree and team

BIP continues to seek opportunities to sponsor the building industry’s

greatest operating talents in realizing their entrepreneurial visions.

Contacts

John Hughes

jhughes@buildingip.com

212-203-6546

