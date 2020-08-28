Honeywell to move R&D engineering division out of Tucson-area plant

Honeywell Aerospace is moving its research and development engineering operations out of its Tucson-area plant.

Honeywell will keep some employees at its longtime facility, at 11100 N. Oracle Road, but the company declined to say how many employees are affected by the move or how many will stay on. A contract manufacturing operation run there by Toronto, Canada-based Celestica Inc. will continue, Honeywell spokesman Scott Sayres said.

“Honeywell is moving research and development engineering roles from Tucson, Arizona, to other U.S. aerospace sites,” the company said in a prepared statement. “This is not a decision we made lightly as we realize this, unfortunately, affects valued employees. We’ve notified affected employees and are encouraging them to apply for other Honeywell positions. We will offer severance and outplacement assistance to those eligible.”

As recently as 2017, Honeywell reported more than 700 employees worked at the site, which makes aircraft equipment including cabin air-pressure devices, electronic engine control systems and sensors, electronic power system components, pressure sensors and circuit boards.