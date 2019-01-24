LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that Chief Executive

Officer Kevin S. Kim and Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko will be meeting

with institutional investors at the 23rd FIG Partners Bank

CEO Forum on Wednesday and Thursday, January 30-31, 2019 in Scottsdale,

Arizona.

A copy of the investor presentation being used at the meetings will be

available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com

beginning January 30, 2019.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and

only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $15.3

billion in total assets as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Los

Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the

nation, Bank of Hope operates 63 full-service branches in California,

Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and

Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle,

Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern

California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern

California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in

Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank

of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and

medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and

commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank

of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by

the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal

Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to

bankofhope.com.

Contacts

Angie Yang

SVP, Director of IR & Corporate Communications

213-251-2219

angie.yang@bankofhope.com

