Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 2nd Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights, Including Net Earnings of $1,383,000 or $0.33 Per Share, Net Loan Growth (Excluding PPP) of $16,652,000, and Improving Asset Quality Metrics

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HRRB), the holding company for Horizon Community Bank, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $1,383,000 or $0.33 per share, up 3.21% over first quarter 2021 earnings, and 50.82% over earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Earnings are influenced by the bank’s participation in the PPP program and the robust allowance for loan and lease loss has not required any significant additional loan loss provision. Earnings were also influenced by a further reduction in cost of funds, net commercial loan growth, and the performance of the government guaranteed loan division.

Ralph Tapscott, President and CEO, stated, “Overall we are very pleased with the quarterly performance. Our primary focus has been on commercial loan production, further reducing the bank’s cost of funds, and enhancing non-interest income. For the first time in most of our careers we were attempting to limit deposits. This is caused by the need to effectively deploy the funds and simultaneously manage our capital position. We have also repaid all but $2 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The economy seems reasonably sound, other than a general shortage of workers in many industry sectors. The resulting asset quality metrics are encouraging. We are vigilant in our continual assessment of economic conditions, the condition and performance of our portfolios, and lingering health concerns with staff and clients.”