Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 3rd Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights, Including Deposit Growth of 33.23% and Earnings Per Share Growth of 25.49% Year-Over-Year

  • Updated

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HRRB), the holding company for Horizon Community Bank, announced growth in total deposits of 33.23% for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2020. Growth in total loans of 28.86% for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $2,631,543 compared to net income for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019 of $2,088,780, an increase of 25.95%. Earnings per share increased 25.49% over this same time period.

September 30, 2020 highlights include:



  • 59.58% 12-month noninterest deposit growth


  • 31.90% 12-month total asset growth


  • 28.86% 12-month loan growth


  • 33.23% 12-month deposit growth


  • 34.79% of total deposits are noninterest demand deposits

“2020 has been anything but normal. This earnings release will be in an expanded format to provide insight into the Arizona economies, net interest margin management, credit quality, capital management, and strategies,” stated Horizon Bancorp’s President and CEO, Ralph Tapscott.

The majority of the economic data presented is from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. Arizona’s economy is recovering from the pandemic influences and the August 2020, statewide unemployment rate is at 5.9%, compared to the U.S. unemployment rate of 8.4%. This is reported as the third lowest of 10 western states. Arizona retail sales, less food and gasoline, have rebounded in recent months in the high-single or low-double digit percentages. Lake Havasu City, Arizona, a primary operating market, is reporting June 30 year-to-date city sales tax and hotel and motel tax increases from 2019 to 2020 of 9.2% and 10.3%, respectively. Tapscott adds, “This is largely anecdotal, but it appears that the communities along the Colorado River significantly benefitted as a drive-to destination and as a result of the California COVID protocols.”

Monthly internal management reporting at the Bank level for September 30, 2020 compared to this same month of 2019 reflects a 15.78% drop in net interest margin, from 4.31% to 3.63%. Over this same period of time, the Bank’s earning asset yield dropped from 5.35% to 3.99%, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities has been reduced from 1.07% to 0.36%. “This is an industry wide and expected phenomenon, and it is caused by a variety of confluences, not the least of which was the 150-basis point Fed rate reduction. It is also being influenced by the Bank’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the significant liquidity infused by the rapid deposit growth. Over half of this growth is in non-interest checking, now representing nearly 35% of total deposits, but even low cost funds need to be effectively deployed,” stated Tapscott.

“In addition to margin compression, a potential concern is the impact on the bank’s credit quality depending upon the depth and duration of the pandemic related economic conditions. In an effort to assist our borrowing clients at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank granted 90-day loan payment deferments covering over $51.6 million or 22.50% of the total portfolio. As of September 30, 2020 only $6.7 million or 2.15% still remained on deferral and the vast majority of these continued deferrals were to SBA borrowers that were subsequently provided federally made payments for six months,” added Tapscott. The following table has been added to provide further transparency into a variety of credit related metrics –


9/30/2020



 



12/31/2019



 



9/30/2019



30+ Days Delinquent / Loans



0.12%



0.93%



0.11%



Non-Accrual Loans / Loans



0.39%



0.29%



0.24%



Other Real Estate Owned



$1,344,296



$1,600,594



$1,344,296



Net Charge Offs/Loans



0.08%



0.03%



0.04%



ALLL/Loans



11.23%[1]



1.39%



1.38%



 



 



 



 


“Horizon Bancorp was in the midst of a private placement, capital raise when the COVID pandemic hit. This was subsequently cancelled. We do have a commitment for a $7.2 million senior debt facility that will provide capital to the bank, and we expect it to fund mid-fourth quarter,” stated Tapscott. The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios are further addressed in the following table –


9/30/2020



 



12/31/2019



 



9/30/2019



Tier 1 Leverage Ratio



7.04%



8.87%



8.76%



Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio



11.92%



11.48%



11.45%



Tier 1 Capital Ratio



11.92%



11.48%



11.45%



Total Capital Ratio



13.17%



12.73%



12.70%


Horizon Bancorp has historically provided nominal guidance, but this expanded release format supports a discussion of strategies. Asset quality and credit culture will continue to take center stage. Net interest margin management, enhanced non-interest income generation, and prudence in operating expense management are all important factors for 2020 and 2021. Absolute growth will be somewhat constrained and a focus will be placed on repositioning forgiven PPP loans at reasonable rates.

In closing, the Bank has successfully executed on its business continuation plan, has successfully dealt with the pandemic issues, and the Bank was a large supplier of PPP loans and other forms of relief in the communities we serve. The local and regional economies are recovering, and bankers are diligently gaining added insights from the business community.

About the Company

Holding company Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: HRRB) has $455 million in assets and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It owns as its sole subsidiary Horizon Community Bank, a locally owned and operated bank with branches in Fort Mohave, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and Quartzsite, Arizona, plus loan offices in Goodyear and Phoenix, Arizona. It has 91 employees and provides high-touch, customized commercial financial services to those in the healthcare, transportation, construction, manufacturing, real estate, and technology industries, as well as general commercial and consumer services. FDIC insured. Learn more at http://www.horizoncommunitybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Community Bank. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: Annualized, proforma and projected or estimated numbers in this release are illustrative only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. All forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time of this release, and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Community Bank assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

______________________


[1] ALLL to total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans is 1.56% as of 09/30/2020.


Unaudited Financial Information follows.


Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Results



and Horizon Community Bank consolidated



Financial Highlights



Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited



9/30/2020



6/30/2020



9/30/2019



6/30/2019



Gross Loans



$312,868



$308,613



$242,795



$229,406



Loan Loss Reserve



$3,889



$3,702



$3,363



$3,244



Total Assets



$454,633



$462,385



$344,670



$332,541


 


Noninterest demand



$139,653



$149,181



$87,515



$85,735



Total Deposits



$401,409



$398,632



$301,284



$289,117



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



$10,180



$11,113



$2,251



$3,655



Federal Home Loan Bank Advance



$5,500



$15,500



$6,500



$6,500



Shareholders Equity HBI



$32,566



$31,533



$28,559



$27,784


 


9 Months



6 Months



9 Months



6 Months



Operations



9/30/2020



6/30/2020



9/30/2019



6/30/2019



Interest Income on Loans



$11,748



$7,728



$11,040



$7,232



Total Interest Income



$12,879



$8,479



$12,409



$8,098



Interest Expense



$1,730



$1,289



$2,416



$1,515



Net Interest Income



$11,149



$7,190



$9,993



$6,583



Provision



$655



$430



$399



$256



Noninterest Income



$2,984



$1,887



$3,248



$2,323



Noninterest Expense



$10,160



$6,640



$10,186



$6,849



Income Taxes



$688



$470



$567



$418



Net Income at Holding Company Level



$2,631



$1,537



$2,089



$1,382


 


Return on Average Assets



0.85%



0.80%



0.87%



0.89%



Return on Average Equity



11.42%



10.22%



10.32%



10.49%



Book Value Per Share



$7.88



$7.63



$6.92



$6.74



Earnings Per Share



$0.64



$0.37



$0.51



$0.34



Shares Outstanding



4,130,682



4,130,682



4,125,182



4,125,182


 


Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios



Tier 1 Capital Ratio



11.92%



12.09%



11.45%



11.93%



Total Capital Ratio



13.17%



13.34%



12.70%



13.18%


 

Contacts

Ralph Tapscott, President/CEO, ralpht@horizoncommunitybank.com

Ross Johnson, EVP/CFO, rossj@horizoncommunitybank.com

