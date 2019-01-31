LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/arizona?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#arizonalt;/agt;--Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HRRB), the holding company for Horizon
Community Bank, announced a growth in annual pre-tax income of 26%
for the year ended December 31, 2018, over the same period, prior year.
Total loan growth was over 13% for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Pre-tax income through 12/31/18 totaled $3,212,170, an improvement of
$669,651 over the year ended 2017. The loan growth was steady in all of
the bank’s branches and loan production offices, and included the
establishment of new loan production offices in Goodyear, AZ in 2017 and
Phoenix, AZ in 2018. Deposit growth was also strong during the past 12
months with an annual deposit growth over 12% as of December 31, 2018,
compared to the balance of deposits at December 31, 2017.
“Our growth in loans and assets over the last 12 months reflects
improvements in Interest Income on Loans, Total Interest Income, and Net
Interest Income. For the quarter ending 12/31/18 compared to the quarter
ending 12/31/17, Interest Income on Loans increased 22.43%, Total
Interest Income Increased 24.56% and Net Interest Income increased
20.82%,” stated Horizon Bancorp’s President & CEO Jerry Ernst. Pre-tax
income at 12/31/18 totaled $3,212,170, with income taxes of $721,138
resulting in net income of $2,491,032. Pre-tax income at 12/31/17
totaled $2,542,519, with an income tax credit of $408,357 resulting in
net income of $2,950,876.
Its 2018 highlights include:
15.8 percent twelve month noninterest deposit growth
13.2 percent twelve month total asset growth
13.1 percent twelve month loan growth
12.2 percent twelve month deposit growth
About the Company
Holding company Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:HRRB) has $297 million in
assets and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It owns as its
sole subsidiary Horizon Community Bank, a locally owned and operated
bank with branches in Fort Mohave, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and
Quartzsite, Arizona, plus loan offices in Kingman, Goodyear and Phoenix,
Arizona. It has 83 employees and provides high-touch, customized
commercial financial services to those in the healthcare,
transportation, real estate and technology industries, as well as
general commercial and consumer services. FDIC insured. Learn more at http://www.horizoncommunitybank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Community Bank. These statements
involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following
factors: Annualized, proforma and projected or estimated numbers in this
release are illustrative only, are not forecasts and may not reflect
actual results. All forward-looking statements are based on information
available at the time of this release, and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and
Horizon Community Bank assume no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements.
Unaudited Financial Information follows.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. 4Q18 Results
and Horizon Community Bank consolidated
Financial Highlights
Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
12/31/2017
Gross Loans
$218,145
$209,854
$192,825
Loan Loss Reserve
$3,051
$2,888
$2,777
Total Assets
$297,161
$288,547
$262,618
Noninterest demand
$72,300
$70,012
$62,370
Total Deposits
$255,751
$248,044
$227,886
Securities sold under repurchase agrmts
$3,882
$6,138
$4,083
FHLB Advance
$6,500
$4,500
$1,500
Holding Company Debt (capital to the bank)
$2,396
$2,590
$3,179
Shareholders Equity
$25,819
$24,572
$23,471
12 Months
9 Months
12 months
Operations
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
12/31/2017
Interest Income on Loans
$12,409
$8,944
$10,136
Total Interest Income
$13,751
$9,901
$11,040
Interest Expense
$1,770
$1,200
$1,124
Net Interest Income
$11,981
$8,701
$9,916
Provision
$498
$338
$315
Noninterest Income
$3,988
$2,800
$3,686
Noninterest Expense
$12,067
$8,998
$10,573
Income Taxes
$781
$565
-$352
Net Income at Bank Level
$2,623
$1,600
$3,066
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
12/31/2018
9/30/2018
12/31/2017
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.260%
11.986%
13.000%
Total Capital Ratio
13.511%
13.237%
14.252%
12 Months
9 Months
12 months
Holding Company Net Income in Dollars
$2,491,032
$1,490,890
$2,950,876
ROAA
0.88%
0.71%
1.16%
ROAE
10.30%
8.32%
13.65%
BVPS
6.26
5.96
5.69
EPS
0.60
0.36
0.72
Shares Outstanding
4,125,182
4,125,182
4,125,182
