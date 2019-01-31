LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/arizona?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#arizonalt;/agt;--Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HRRB), the holding company for Horizon

Community Bank, announced a growth in annual pre-tax income of 26%

for the year ended December 31, 2018, over the same period, prior year.

Total loan growth was over 13% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Pre-tax income through 12/31/18 totaled $3,212,170, an improvement of

$669,651 over the year ended 2017. The loan growth was steady in all of

the bank’s branches and loan production offices, and included the

establishment of new loan production offices in Goodyear, AZ in 2017 and

Phoenix, AZ in 2018. Deposit growth was also strong during the past 12

months with an annual deposit growth over 12% as of December 31, 2018,

compared to the balance of deposits at December 31, 2017.

“Our growth in loans and assets over the last 12 months reflects

improvements in Interest Income on Loans, Total Interest Income, and Net

Interest Income. For the quarter ending 12/31/18 compared to the quarter

ending 12/31/17, Interest Income on Loans increased 22.43%, Total

Interest Income Increased 24.56% and Net Interest Income increased

20.82%,” stated Horizon Bancorp’s President & CEO Jerry Ernst. Pre-tax

income at 12/31/18 totaled $3,212,170, with income taxes of $721,138

resulting in net income of $2,491,032. Pre-tax income at 12/31/17

totaled $2,542,519, with an income tax credit of $408,357 resulting in

net income of $2,950,876.

Its 2018 highlights include:



  • 15.8 percent twelve month noninterest deposit growth


  • 13.2 percent twelve month total asset growth


  • 13.1 percent twelve month loan growth


  • 12.2 percent twelve month deposit growth

About the Company

Holding company Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:HRRB) has $297 million in

assets and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It owns as its

sole subsidiary Horizon Community Bank, a locally owned and operated

bank with branches in Fort Mohave, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and

Quartzsite, Arizona, plus loan offices in Kingman, Goodyear and Phoenix,

Arizona. It has 83 employees and provides high-touch, customized

commercial financial services to those in the healthcare,

transportation, real estate and technology industries, as well as

general commercial and consumer services. FDIC insured. Learn more at http://www.horizoncommunitybank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Community Bank. These statements

involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such

risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following

factors: Annualized, proforma and projected or estimated numbers in this

release are illustrative only, are not forecasts and may not reflect

actual results. All forward-looking statements are based on information

available at the time of this release, and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and

Horizon Community Bank assume no obligation to update any

forward-looking statements.

Unaudited Financial Information follows.


Horizon Bancorp, Inc. 4Q18 Results

and Horizon Community Bank consolidated

Financial Highlights

Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited


 

12/31/2018

 

9/30/2018

 

12/31/2017

Gross Loans


$218,145


$209,854


$192,825

Loan Loss Reserve


$3,051


$2,888


$2,777

Total Assets


$297,161


$288,547


$262,618







 

Noninterest demand


$72,300


$70,012


$62,370

Total Deposits


$255,751


$248,044


$227,886

Securities sold under repurchase agrmts


$3,882


$6,138


$4,083

FHLB Advance


$6,500


$4,500


$1,500

Holding Company Debt (capital to the bank)


$2,396


$2,590


$3,179







 







 

Shareholders Equity


$25,819


$24,572


$23,471







 



12 Months


9 Months


12 months

Operations


12/31/2018


9/30/2018


12/31/2017

Interest Income on Loans


$12,409


$8,944


$10,136

Total Interest Income


$13,751


$9,901


$11,040

Interest Expense


$1,770


$1,200


$1,124

Net Interest Income


$11,981


$8,701


$9,916

Provision


$498


$338


$315

Noninterest Income


$3,988


$2,800


$3,686

Noninterest Expense


$12,067


$8,998


$10,573

Income Taxes


$781


$565


-$352

Net Income at Bank Level


$2,623


$1,600


$3,066







 



Qtr Ended


Qtr Ended


Qtr Ended

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios


12/31/2018


9/30/2018


12/31/2017

Tier 1 Capital Ratio


12.260%


11.986%


13.000%

Total Capital Ratio


13.511%


13.237%


14.252%







 



12 Months


9 Months


12 months

Holding Company Net Income in Dollars


$2,491,032


$1,490,890


$2,950,876

ROAA


0.88%


0.71%


1.16%

ROAE


10.30%


8.32%


13.65%

BVPS


6.26


5.96


5.69

EPS


0.60


0.36


0.72

Shares Outstanding


4,125,182


4,125,182


4,125,182

Contacts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Jerry Ernst, President/CEO

Ross Johnson,

EVP/CFO, rossj@horizoncommunitybank.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles