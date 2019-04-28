LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/arizona?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#arizonalt;/agt;--Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: HRRB), the holding company for Horizon

Community Bank, announced a growth in quarterly pre-tax income of

57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, over the same period, prior

year. Pre-tax income through March 31, 2019 totaled $867,403, an

improvement of $315,267 over the March 31, 2018. Total annual loan

growth was over 15% as of March 31, 2019 compared to the balance of

loans on March 31, 2018. The loan growth was steady in all of the bank’s

branches and loan production offices and included the establishment of a

new loan production office in Phoenix, AZ. Deposit growth was also

strong during the past 12 months with an annual deposit growth over

10.5% as of March 31, 2019, compared to the balance of deposits at March

31, 2018.

“Our growth in loans and assets over the last 12 months resulted in

improvements in Interest Income on Loans, Total Interest Income, and Net

Interest Income. For the quarter ending 03/31/19 compared to the quarter

ending 03/31/18, Interest Income on Loans increased 27.82%, Total

Interest Income increased 29.47% and Net Interest Income increased

20.82%,” stated Horizon Bancorp’s President & CEO Jerry Ernst. Pre-tax

income at 03/31/19 totaled $867,403, with income taxes of $201,286

resulting in net income of $666,117. Pre-tax income at 03/31/18 totaled

$552,137, with income taxes of $146,340 resulting in net income of

$405,796.

Its March 2019 highlights include:



  • 15.3 percent twelve month noninterest deposit growth


  • 10.8 percent twelve month total asset growth


  • 15.1 percent twelve month loan growth


  • 10.5 percent twelve month deposit growth

About the Company

Holding company Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:HRRB) has $308 million in

assets and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It owns as its

sole subsidiary Horizon Community Bank, a locally owned and operated

bank with branches in Fort Mohave, Lake Havasu City, Mesa, Parker and

Quartzsite, Arizona, plus loan offices in Kingman, Goodyear and Phoenix,

Arizona. It has 83 employees and provides high-touch, customized

commercial financial services to those in the healthcare,

transportation, real estate and technology industries, as well as

general commercial and consumer services. FDIC insured. Learn more at http://www.horizoncommunitybank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and Horizon Community Bank. These statements

involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results

to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such

risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following

factors: Annualized, proforma and projected or estimated numbers in this

release are illustrative only, are not forecasts and may not reflect

actual results. All forward-looking statements are based on information

available at the time of this release, and Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and

Horizon Community Bank assume no obligation to update any forward

looking statements.

Unaudited Financial Information follows.



 


 


 


Horizon Bancorp, Inc. 1Q19 Results







and Horizon Community Bank consolidated







Financial Highlights







Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited









3/31/2019



12/31/2018



3/31/2018


Gross Loans


$

225,536



$

218,145



$

195,998


Loan Loss Reserve


$

3,048



$

3,051



$

2,819


Total Assets


$

308,109



$

297,161



$

278,074








 

Noninterest demand


$

77,425



$

72,300



$

67,178


Total Deposits


$

266,733



$

255,751



$

241,324


Securities sold under repurchase agrmts


$

2,604



$

3,882



$

5,523


FHLB Advance


$

6,500



$

6,500



$

1,500


Holding Company Debt (capital to the bank)


$

2,199



$

2,396



$

2,976








 







 

Shareholders Equity


$

26,812



$

25,819



$

23,691








 



3 Months


12 Months


3 Months

Operations


3/31/2019


12/31/2018


3/31/2018

Interest Income on Loans


$

3,529



$

12,409



$

2,761


Total Interest Income


$

3,928



$

13,751



$

3,034


Interest Expense


$

653



$

1,770



$

328


Net Interest Income


$

3,275



$

11,981



$

2,706


Provision


$

63



$

498



$

42


Noninterest Income


$

867



$

3,988



$

857


Noninterest Expense


$

3,147



$

12,067



$

2,922


Income Taxes


$

218



$

781



$

159


Net Income at Bank Level


$

714



$

2,623



$

440














 



Qtr Ended


Qtr Ended


Qtr Ended

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios


3/31/2019


12/31/2018


3/31/2018

Tier 1 Capital Ratio



12.020

%



12.260

%



12.695

%

Total Capital Ratio



13.270

%



13.512

%



13.947

%







 



3 Months


12 Months


3 Months

Holding Company Net Income in Dollars


$

666,117



$

2,491,032



$

405,796


ROAA



0.89

%



0.88

%



0.61

%

ROAE



10.36

%



10.30

%



6.98

%

BVPS



6.50




6.26




5.74


EPS



0.16




0.60




0.10


Shares Outstanding



4,125,182




4,125,182




4,125,182

Contacts

Jerry Ernst, President/CEO

Ross Johnson, EVP/CFO, rossj@horizoncommunitybank.com

