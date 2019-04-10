PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On National
Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD), April 16, Hospice
of the West (HOW), a leading community-based hospice and palliative
care organization in Maricopa County, Arizona, urges all Americans,
regardless of age, to understand the far-reaching importance of choosing
the right healthcare proxy. Also known as a healthcare agent or medical
power of attorney, the healthcare proxy makes decisions on behalf of the
individual when they are too sick to make their own decisions, adhering
to advance directives and personal goals of care, talking with
physicians, consulting medical records and making decisions about tests,
procedures and treatments.
“Many people – including half
of people over 65 who are admitted to the hospital – are unable to
make healthcare decisions for themselves at a time when they need the
most help,” says Rhea Go-Coloma, LMSW, chief administrative officer,
HOW. “NHDD exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and
providers about the importance of advance care planning. We join their
commitment in encouraging patients to express their wishes regarding
healthcare and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes,
whatever they may be.”
She advises everyone 18 years or older to choose a healthcare proxy and
review that choice at the start of each decade – at the age of 30, 40,
50, 60 and on. The proxy choice should also be reviewed after major life
changes, such as getting married or divorced, having children, going on
a major trip or after being diagnosed with a serious illness.
The proxy should be someone who knows the individual well, can remain
calm in a crisis, is able to communicate well with physicians and
convey information with family members. A proxy can be a close relative
or friend but should be someone who can be trusted.
“Choosing a healthcare proxy can be an overwhelming decision, but it’s
critical to ensure that medical and end-of-life wishes are followed,”
Go-Coloma adds.
