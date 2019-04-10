PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On National

Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD), April 16, Hospice

of the West (HOW), a leading community-based hospice and palliative

care organization in Maricopa County, Arizona, urges all Americans,

regardless of age, to understand the far-reaching importance of choosing

the right healthcare proxy. Also known as a healthcare agent or medical

power of attorney, the healthcare proxy makes decisions on behalf of the

individual when they are too sick to make their own decisions, adhering

to advance directives and personal goals of care, talking with

physicians, consulting medical records and making decisions about tests,

procedures and treatments.

“Many people – including half

of people over 65 who are admitted to the hospital – are unable to

make healthcare decisions for themselves at a time when they need the

most help,” says Rhea Go-Coloma, LMSW, chief administrative officer,

HOW. “NHDD exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and

providers about the importance of advance care planning. We join their

commitment in encouraging patients to express their wishes regarding

healthcare and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes,

whatever they may be.”

She advises everyone 18 years or older to choose a healthcare proxy and

review that choice at the start of each decade – at the age of 30, 40,

50, 60 and on. The proxy choice should also be reviewed after major life

changes, such as getting married or divorced, having children, going on

a major trip or after being diagnosed with a serious illness.

The proxy should be someone who knows the individual well, can remain

calm in a crisis, is able to communicate well with physicians and

convey information with family members. A proxy can be a close relative

or friend but should be someone who can be trusted.

“Choosing a healthcare proxy can be an overwhelming decision, but it’s

critical to ensure that medical and end-of-life wishes are followed,”

Go-Coloma adds.

About Hospice of the West

Hospice of the West is a community based Hospice and Palliative Care

organization based in Maricopa County, Arizona and is committed to

serving the unique needs of individuals facing a serious illness and

providing ongoing support to patient families and loved ones. http://hospicewestaz.com/

Contacts

Media:

Nicole Dufour

CPR Communications for Hospice of

the West

ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911

x 54

