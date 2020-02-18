Hot corner in Marana getting Lucky Wishbone, Frankie's Cheesesteaks

The corner of West Ina and North Thornydale roads in Marana is about to become a fast-casual dining destination.

Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks and Lucky Wishbone are opening locations at 3780 W. Ina Road, next door to Mod Pizza, which has been in business nearly two years ago in the front end of the former Peter Piper Pizza.

Peter Piper moved across the street in 2017 to a 14,000-square-foot spot — nearly double the size of its old home of 35 years.

Frankie's and Lucky Wishbone join a few national fast-food burger chains, taco joints and the Tucson area's lone Dickeys Barbecue Pit on that corner, which also has an outpost of Chick-fil-a and one of the city's oldest locations — 30-plus years — of El Molinito Mexican restaurant.

It could be late spring or early summer before either opens for business. Demolition work is underway for Frankie's, the second outpost of the popular sandwich restaurant that Frank Santos opened in 2004 at 2574 N. Campbell Ave. Santos, who died last summer after a long battle with cancer, sold the restaurant several years ago.

Renovation work also is underway for Lucky Wishbone, which has been serving fried chicken and french fries in Tucson for nearly 67 years. This will be the eighth Lucky Wishbone location and the only one in Marana.

