Fun fact: Did you know that you can get a shredded beef tamale at, of all places, your neighborhood hot dog stand?
Seriously, a shredded beef tamale from Wienerschnitzel, the place where you can score five chili cheese dogs for six bucks.
This is the second year that the nearly 60-year-old California-based restauranteur that calls itself the "world's biggest hot dog chain" has offered tamales for the holidays.
Julia Rocha, a manager at the 5765 E. Broadway location, said the tamales are pretty popular, especially among diners whose taste lean more mild seasoning than spicy.
Maria Flores, who manages the Wienerschnitzel at 1481 S. Alvernon Way, said the shredded beef tamales, which the restaurants get from the company's food distributor, have been more popular than last year's green chile tamales.
The tamales will be available through the holidays for $2.99. You can also top them with chili and cheese — just like the restaurant's famous chili cheese hot dogs.
Wienerschnitzel has seven Tucson locations including at 2155 S. Sixth Ave., 1401 S. Kolb Road and 3460 N. Oracle Road.