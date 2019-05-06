LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/24HrHomeCare?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#24HrHomeCarelt;/agt;--24 Hour Home Care is proud to announce their placement on Ranking

Arizona’s list of the best Arizona businesses. 24 Hour Home Care was

named 5th on the Best Home Health Agencies list, as well as 4th on the

Best Workplace Culture list.

“The companies that are voted into the top ten are those companies whose

customers and clients say are the best companies to do business with in

Arizona,” said Mike Atkinson, President and CEO of Az Big Media. “There

is no better endorsement in business than one from your customers.”

Ranking Arizona is the result of the largest business opinion poll in

Arizona. More than 15,000 companies compete annually and only about

2,500 winners are profiled in the publication each year.

“We are honored to be ranked twice on this year’s list of the best

businesses of Arizona,” David Allerby, CEO and Co-Founder of 24 Hour

Home Care, said, “We proudly serve our local Arizona community, striving

to provide the best non-medical in-home care to our clients. We would

like to thank our clients, caregivers and employees for their continued

support and dedication to making a difference every day.”

Over one million voters cast their votes based on their opinions of the

quality of products and services provided and, on with whom they would

recommend doing business.

“Ranking Arizona is an important and valuable resource guide for

Arizona’s business community,” Atkinson said. “The companies that earn

awards in Ranking Arizona truly represent the best of Arizona business.”

About 24 Hour Home Care:

24 Hour Home Care provides high-quality, customized, professional

caregiving services to seniors and individuals with developmental

disabilities, allowing them to continue full, active and healthy

lifestyles. Founded by David Allerby, Tyner Brenneman-Slay, and Ryan

Iwamoto in 2008, 24 Hour Home Care has expanded to 16 locations

throughout California, Arizona and Dallas, hiring over 10,000 employees.

24 Hour Home Care’s owners received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of

the Year Award (2017) and was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of Fastest

Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000, for the sixth consecutive

year. 24 Hour Home Care has received additional accolades including

being listed by Forbes Magazine as the #24 Most Promising Company in

America and was ranked #4 for At-Home Care on the FORTUNE®

2018 Best Workplaces for Aging Services by Great Place to Work®.

To learn more, visit www.24hrcares.com.

Contacts

Lindsey Smith

(310) 735-9954

press@24hrcares.com

Sheri King, Director of Sales, Ranking Arizona

602.400.7502 or Sheri.King@azbigmedia.com

Susan Fink, Director of Marketing, 24 Hour Home Care

susan@24hrcares.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles