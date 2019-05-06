LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/24HrHomeCare?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#24HrHomeCarelt;/agt;--24 Hour Home Care is proud to announce their placement on Ranking
Arizona’s list of the best Arizona businesses. 24 Hour Home Care was
named 5th on the Best Home Health Agencies list, as well as 4th on the
Best Workplace Culture list.
“The companies that are voted into the top ten are those companies whose
customers and clients say are the best companies to do business with in
Arizona,” said Mike Atkinson, President and CEO of Az Big Media. “There
is no better endorsement in business than one from your customers.”
Ranking Arizona is the result of the largest business opinion poll in
Arizona. More than 15,000 companies compete annually and only about
2,500 winners are profiled in the publication each year.
“We are honored to be ranked twice on this year’s list of the best
businesses of Arizona,” David Allerby, CEO and Co-Founder of 24 Hour
Home Care, said, “We proudly serve our local Arizona community, striving
to provide the best non-medical in-home care to our clients. We would
like to thank our clients, caregivers and employees for their continued
support and dedication to making a difference every day.”
Over one million voters cast their votes based on their opinions of the
quality of products and services provided and, on with whom they would
recommend doing business.
“Ranking Arizona is an important and valuable resource guide for
Arizona’s business community,” Atkinson said. “The companies that earn
awards in Ranking Arizona truly represent the best of Arizona business.”
About 24 Hour Home Care:
24 Hour Home Care provides high-quality, customized, professional
caregiving services to seniors and individuals with developmental
disabilities, allowing them to continue full, active and healthy
lifestyles. Founded by David Allerby, Tyner Brenneman-Slay, and Ryan
Iwamoto in 2008, 24 Hour Home Care has expanded to 16 locations
throughout California, Arizona and Dallas, hiring over 10,000 employees.
24 Hour Home Care’s owners received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of
the Year Award (2017) and was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of Fastest
Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000, for the sixth consecutive
year. 24 Hour Home Care has received additional accolades including
being listed by Forbes Magazine as the #24 Most Promising Company in
America and was ranked #4 for At-Home Care on the FORTUNE®
2018 Best Workplaces for Aging Services by Great Place to Work®.
To learn more, visit www.24hrcares.com.
