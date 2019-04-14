An Insight Enterprises safe-spaces point solution developed for

ActiveShield leverages the power of Safe

Spaces developed by Insight, part of a suite of customizable,

end-to-end smart spaces solutions developed by the Digital

Innovation team at Insight, a Fortune 500 global systems integrator

helping organizations of all sizes manage and transform their business.

Insight’s Safe Spaces solution addresses communication challenges during

emergency events where public safety is threatened, running safety

mechanisms like sound sensors and color-coded LED lighting through an

IoT-enabled response system. The real-time information sharing clearly

conveys the nature of an incident to first responders and people in the

vicinity of the impacted area.

“Knowledge is power, and our mission is to save lives by providing the

right information to the right people at the right time,” said Kevin

Harrington, chief executive officer of BeSafe Technologies. “What we see

with Insight Safe Spaces is the ability to use IoT to build on our core

capabilities to further improve public safety. This creates a

communication hub that instantly connects on-site security with police,

fire and other emergency responders, as well as building occupants.”

BeSafe, a provider of emergency response communication technology

between school administrators and first responders, is working with

Microsoft and the city of Houston to install the platform in two schools

within the Aldine Independent School District (AISD). BeSafe already has

equipped the schools with its core safety and security system, and the

IoT-enabled ActiveShield will be implemented next.

“Student and staff safety are a top priority. The partnership with the

city of Houston and Microsoft will take our efforts to the next level,”

said AISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney. The district

announced Friday that its application of the smart technology helped the

city of Houston win the Smart

Buildings Award as part of the IDC Smart Cities North America Awards.

While Insight’s main focus for Safe Spaces is comprehensive, deeply

integrated safety deployments, ActiveShield offers a cost-effective

software-as-a-service solution for the broader market.

BeSafe was founded in 1999 with the simple goal of helping keep schools

safe for students and staff. Today, BeSafe’s award-winning emergency

response system distributes enhanced digital floorplans, points of

entry/exit, and emergency contact information to police, fire, SWAT and

other emergency teams. This provides a comprehensive view for first

responders who have limited knowledge of a given site to save precious

time during decision making.

The Safe Spaces solution from Insight integrates with BeSafe’s

ActiveShield to create an IoT platform that acts as the central hub for:



  • Capturing data transmitted from sensor-based technology – cameras,
    sound and motion sensors, etc. – integrated with third-party security
    solutions, providing them the ability to share real-time information
    and coordinate emergency response. For example, when sound sensors
    detect abnormal noises, an alert can be sent automatically to security
    personnel to assess the situation and immediately request assistance
    from law enforcement agencies


  • Panic buttons that a teacher or other school faculty can press to send
    an alert if they feel threatened


  • Color-coded smart lights that automatically illuminate to warn of an
    emergency based on proximity to the possible danger and help people
    identify safe zones


  • Real-time communication to on-site security and emergency services,
    with different alerts or action plans based on the information being
    shared with the central system


  • Direct lines of communication for people involved in the crisis via a
    navigation-based mobile app to provide updates and safety instructions
    in real time

“Insight Safe Spaces harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure IoT solution

accelerators and other partner products into meaningful go-to-market

solutions that can be developed and fully managed by Insight as

standalone offerings or integrated into an existing safety system —

opening new doors to enhanced public safety,” said Stan Lequin, vice

president and general manager, Insight Digital Innovation. “Insight is

helping BeSafe expand its foundation of advanced building information

technology, transforming these capabilities into interactive action

plans that give emergency responders a critical advantage when every

second saved potentially means a life saved.”

Rodney Clark, vice president, IoT Sales, Microsoft, added: “ActiveShield

is built on an open-source safety notification IoT

solution accelerator, jointly developed by Insight and Microsoft, to

help partners like BeSafe expedite development of secure, differentiated

solutions and accelerate time to value. AISD’s piloting ActiveShield, to

keep their schools safe and students learning, demonstrates the

transformative impact that can be realized through IoT.”

As the 2018 Microsoft Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Partner of the

Year, Insight’s deep expertise in the Internet

of Things and data

analytics puts people at the heart of creating relevant, connected

experiences. For more information on Insight’s Safe Spaces, visit Insight

Digital Innovation solutions or contact Insight at InsightDI@insight.com

or 800-INSIGHT.

For more information on ActiveShield, visit www.BeSafe.net

to request an online demo.

About BeSafe Technologies

BeSafe Technologies provides first responders with advanced information

about a facility’s physical layout, surroundings, and access points

before arriving at a location, thus enabling responders to expedite

their intervention. The information is made instantly available to

emergency response agencies and allows first responders to know the

exterior surroundings of the property, access routes, and a view of all

entrance and escape points. BeSafe’s systems are currently implemented

in over 2,500 end user sites, including more than 150 school districts

and colleges across 10 states, and numerous hospitals, law enforcement

agencies and municipal facilities. For more information on BeSafe

Technologies, please visit www.BeSafe.net

call toll free (866) 216-5649.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.

empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology

Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a

Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data

Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain

Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage

their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and

design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help

clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Discover more at www.insight.com.

NSIT-M

