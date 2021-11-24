How Arizona Latino-owned businesses found support during the pandemic

PHOENIX — The walls of Salvadoreño Restaurant No. 3 in north Phoenix are a magnet for your eyes: shades of orange, blue and green — like the feathers of a tropical bird. The scene depicts women serving pupusas in the streets of El Salvador.

Then there’s the aroma of pupusas — corn dough stuffed and fried with beef, chicken, cheese, beans, bacon, pepperoni or vegetables. They are the national dish of El Salvador and the restaurant chain’s specialty.

The owners of Salvadoreño Restaurant had a clear mission when they opened their doors in 2002.

“There’s not a lot of Salvadorian restaurants in the Arizona community,” said Yesenia Ramirez, co-owner of the family chain. “There weren’t a lot of options for our culture, our country.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the company had grown to five restaurants in Arizona, one in California and another Valley location on the way, according to its website. But during the pandemic, the owners struggled to keep their doors open.

“One of the biggest challenges initially was having to be quick, you know, and respond to change immediately,” Ramirez said.