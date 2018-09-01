Earlier this year, the median new-home price topped $300,000 for the first time in the Tucson market.
A lack of inventory has created a seller’s market, with multiple offers coming in for a single home, local real estate officials say.
How much house can one buy with a $300,000 budget?
Options vary from a 3,400-square-foot home to a 1,600-square-foot condo, depending on the neighborhood.
Rosey Koberlein and her team at Long Realty Co. and Mike Wilson, with Seger and Associates, identified properties, including existing homes, to provide a sampling of what’s available in the $300,000 price range around town.
Catalina Foothills
A three-bedroom, 2½-bath townhouse built in 1986.
The 1,996-square-foot townhome sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot northeast of Tucson and is frame stucco construction.
SaddleBrooke
A 2,050-square-foot single-family home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The frame stucco construction home northeast of Tucson was built in 1992 on a 7,159-square-foot lot.
Blenman/Elm
A three-bedroom, 1½-bath single-family home built in 1955.
The home in the University of Arizona area is 1,958 square feet and sits on a 9,148-square-foot lot. It is masonry stucco construction.
Oro Valley
A two-bedroom, 1½ bath, frame stucco construction home built in 1995.
The single-family home north of Tucson is 1,708 square feet and is located on a 7,841-square-foot lot.
Oracle Heights
A 2,239-square-foot home with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms in northwest Tucson.
The single-family home, built in 1970, sits on a 32,670-square-foot lot and is slump block construction.
Vail
A two-bedroom, 1½-bath single-family home built this year.
The frame stucco construction home southeast of Tucson is 1,601 square feet and sits on a 6,207-square-foot lot.
Southeast / I-10 corridor
A 2,633-square-foot home with five bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms.
Built this year on a 6,234-square-foot lot, the single-family home is frame stucco construction.
El Encanto
There is nothing available in this midtown neighborhood in the $300,000 price range.
Northeast / Sabino Canyon
A single-family, burnt adobe construction home built in 1950.
It is 1,957 square feet, has two bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms and sits on a 43,560-square-foot lot.
Dove Mountain
A condominium built in 1998 with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Marana, northwest of Tucson.
It is 1,605 square feet on a 4,356-square-foot lot and frame stucco construction.
Sahuarita
A 2,326-square-foot single-family home on a 11,761-square-foot lot.
Built in 2003 south of Tucson, the frame stucco construction home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Rancho Vistoso
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home built in 1998 in Oro Valley, north of Tucson.
It is 1,802 square feet, frame stucco construction on a 9,148-square-foot lot.
Marana
A single-family home built this year with four bedrooms and three bathrooms northwest of Tucson.
The frame stucco construction home is 2,774 square feet on a 5,227-square-foot lot.
Downtown
There is nothing available in the $300,000 price range.
Star Valley
Built in 2007, a six-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home on Tucson’s far southwest side.
It is 3,464 square feet, frame stucco construction, on a 6,098-square-foot lot.