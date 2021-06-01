How Rio Nuevo is leveraging resources for the benefit of Tucson businesses

Leverage is an interesting word. Depending on the context, it can represent high risk (e.g., debt leverage), or can represent strategically smart decisions (e.g., gain market advantage by leveraging a network of partners).

The businesses and organizations I write about are examples of smart leverage contributing to building Tucson. For example, smaller companies pay employees. Those employees, in turn, contribute to the community and tax base.

The impact of larger organizations is more expansive. Surrounding large companies are mini ecosystems of companies. Think Raytheon, Caterpillar and the city of Tucson, all supporting a broader network of suppliers and support organizations doing business with them.

Then there are the organizations that make a profound impact. Very few organizations reach this stature, and one of them is the Rio Nuevo District. I had the pleasure to sit with Fletcher McCusker, board chair, and Mark Irvin, vice chair, to learn more.

The Rio Nuevo District is a state agency whose sole purpose is to promote the downtown Tucson area, including the Sunshine Mile on Broadway. Their funding is a portion of the sales taxes from the businesses in the geographic district they support. McCusker and Irvin are two of six nonpaid board members.