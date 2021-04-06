How SBA loans contribute to the economic and business health of Tucson

I want to tell you the story of two organizations, neither of which is headquartered in Tucson, yet combined, they contribute greatly to the economic and business health of the city.

The first organization is the Small Business Administration and their 7(a) loan program, the most versatile and popular program they offer. The SBA loan programs were formed in 1953 with a focus on ensuring availability of capital for entrepreneurs. Yes, this is a big government initiative, as a matter of fact, a multi-billion dollar investment program.

The SBA helps small businesses get loans. They do not lend the money directly to the business. They work with lenders, community development organizations and micro-lending institutions. The SBA sets guidelines for the loans and provides loan guarantees for their lending partners. In other words, if a borrower/business meets SBA mandated guidelines, then the actual lender of the money knows that the loan they extend to the business is guaranteed by the government.

Loans are up to $5M, with many loans less than $1M. The less than $1M loan threshold is where most small business needs exist, but it is a niche generally not focused on by many commercial lenders. SBA 7(a) guaranteed loans fill that void very nicely.