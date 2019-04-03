National nonprofit credit counseling agency Take Charge America helps

parents identify financial milestones for toddlers, kids and teens

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When it comes to understanding money management, responsible spending

and healthy saving habits, it’s best to start young.

“For better or worse, parents serve as the prime example when it comes

to financial behaviors,” says Michael Sullivan, a personal financial

consultant with Take Charge America, a national

nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “Beginning

financial discussions early-on, and continuing these conversations

through each age, can help kids become financially independent and

confident come adulthood.”

Sullivan outlined age-appropriate financial lessons that parents can

instill in daily life.

Ages 2-5



  • Basic money knowledge – Teach toddlers the names of individual
    coins and the value of paper bills. Explain how cash is deposited into
    a bank for safekeeping.


  • Saving up – Set up a piggy bank for kids to start saving on
    their own and talk to them about the responsibility of keeping money
    safe.

Ages 5-8



  • Help at checkout – Allow little ones to help at checkout,
    letting them purchase small items or counting cash with guidance. This
    helps them understand that money is exchanged for goods — and that
    items in a store must be bought.


  • Spend/save/share – Upgrade the piggy bank to three separate
    funds for kids to divide their money: spend, save and share. This
    teaches kids how to allot money to daily expenses, work toward bigger
    purchases and share with others.

Ages 9-12



  • Odd jobs – Parents may encourage children at these ages to
    start making and saving their own money through odd jobs, chores
    around the house or an allowance.


  • Comparing prices – Discuss how to find the best price. Ask
    pre-teens why they think certain products might cost more than others.
    It might be helpful to talk about situations where a more expensive
    price is warranted or if a bargain price is better suited.

Ages 13-16



  • Credit cards and more – This is a good age to introduce credit
    cards, the importance of building and maintaining credit, paying bills
    and other associated responsibilities.


  • Gaining independence – Teens will probably show more interest
    in having a regular income as they age. Whether they’re saving up for
    a car or otherwise, a first job is an opportunity to learn important
    life skills, including depositing paychecks, paying taxes or opening a
    savings account.

Ages 17+



  • Higher education – Take the time to discuss college with young
    adults. If higher education is in their future, ask where they’d like
    to attend, their desired area of study, how they plan to pay for it
    and their expected starting salary in their chosen field.


  • Loans and interest – College is frequently associated with
    student loans. Explain how “buy now, pay later” can result in
    accumulating interest. Stress the importance of reading the fine print
    and paying off debt consistently.


  • Feeling secure – College or no college, help outline a
    long-term financial roadmap to support them on their journey to
    independence. Discuss where they see themselves in five years and
    explore how to realistically and financially get there.

Take Charge America offers parents and teachers free financial

resources and elementary school lesson plans to guide such

conversations.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency

offering financial education and counseling services including credit

counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling

and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped more than 1.6 million consumers

nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more,

visit www.takechargeamerica.org

or call (888) 822-9193.

Contacts

Taylor Holmes

Aker Ink

(602) 616-3781

taylor.holmes@akerink.com

