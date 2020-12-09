Hurricane Electric and H5 Data Centers Partner to Bring Global High-Speed Connectivity to Phoenix

Hurricane Electric’s Newest Point of Presence in Phoenix will Provide Robust IP Transit to Arizona’s Technology Corridor.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#colocation--Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has added a new point of presence (PoP) with H5 Data Centers, a leading wholesale data center owner and operator. The latest PoP is Hurricane Electric’s seventh such PoP with H5 Data Centers and is located at 2600 W. Germann Rd, in Chandler, AZ.
Conveniently located in Arizona’s high-tech corridor, H5 Data Centers’ Tier III Phoenix data center totals up to 180,000 square feet and 26 MWs, while boasting a 100% uptime track record. This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s sixth in Arizona and will provide enterprises in and around Phoenix improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services. According to a recent report, Arizona has been ranked a Top 10 tech market and has a 40% higher tech job growth rate than the U.S. overall.
“Phoenix has a robust technology presence and we’re thrilled to work once again with H5 Data Centers to provide their customers with cost-effective, high-speed connectivity and to continue our commitment to ensuring that users everywhere have the internet access they need,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric.
H5 Data Centers' Phoenix Data Center Highlights:
Tier III data center serving enterprises and cloud services providers
180,000 SF data center with 30 MW of power at full build-out
Private colocation suites with hot/cold aisle containment supporting up to either 125 or 250 KWs
Waterless data center design
Ability to support power densities of 20+ KW per cabinet
Access to multiple metro fiber providers and communications carriers
Qualifies for Arizona-state sales tax abatement incentives
“H5 Data Centers values its long-standing partnership with Hurricane Electric, and we’re excited to welcome them to our Phoenix data center,” said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data Centers. “Together with our carrier partners, H5 Data Centers serves a growing community of enterprises, content delivery networks (CDNs) and cloud service providers.”
Customers of H5 Data Centers in and near Phoenix now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 8,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.
About Hurricane Electric
Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 8,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.
About H5 Data Centers
H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.
Contacts
H5 Data Centers Media Contact
Jenna Baker
(303) 714-7805
Hurricane Electric Media Contact
Adam Waitkunas
978-828-8304
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.