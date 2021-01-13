i-calQ’s Smartphone-based diagnostic platform makes rapid testing easy, fast, and inexpensive

i-calQ is awarded 9th patent on smartphone diagnostics
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new smartphone technology developed by i-calQ, a leader in the emerging mobile bio-diagnostics industry, promises to deliver easy to use, fast and inexpensive point of care diagnostics that will improve patient care.
“The new technology brings the power of a medical diagnostic lab to any smartphone and provides real time testing anywhere, anytime, accurately, and affordably,” said Pamela Turbeville, CEO and co-Founder of i-calQ. “Our unique Point of Care (POC) testing platform has the flexibility to be used with most smartphones loaded with its proprietary algorithm, enabling testing for potentially hundreds of analytes or agents.”
i-calQ technology uses the smartphone as a processor, the camera to read a disposable test strip cassette, a proprietary app that analyzes, calibrates, and quantifies results in about 10 minutes, and the ability to upload the data immediately. The test platform is easy to use and inexpensive and provides testing for people living in geographically and economically underserved areas.
The company’s 9th patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, titled, “Device and Method for Performing a Diagnostic Test,” is patent number 10,859,568.
i-calQ has already developed tests for Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), Hemoglobin, and Cortisol and is incorporating many other tests onto the platform, including infectious diseases. i-calQ has two tests with a CE Mark (EU) and one test pending FDA submission.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that diagnostic testing going forward needs to be rapid and at the point of care. With the issuance of our 9th patent and strong IP surrounding smartphone diagnostics, i-calQ is well positioned to fill this role in the global diagnostics industry going forward,” according to Turbeville.
i-calQ www.i-calQ.com, founded in 2011, has developed a groundbreaking point of care diagnostic platform using existing smartphones to test and read diagnostic results in the doctor’s office, hospital, home, or rural locations with limited access to health care facilities. The company has nine issued U.S. patents and international IP.
