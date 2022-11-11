 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IBM among Tucson-area tech firms awarded innovation honors

Engineers with Tucson-based Paragon Space Development, a winner in the 2022 Governor's Celebration of Innovation, test a spacesuit design at the company’s lab in Houston.

 Paragon Space Development

IBM's longtime Tucson-area storage development operation was among the local winners of the 2022 Governor's Celebration of Innovation Awards, announced this week by the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Technology Council.

IBM, which continues to roll out innovative systems for high-capacity data storage at its site at the University of Arizona Tech Park, won the Large Company Innovator of the Year award.

Green Valley-based Sylvan Source won Small Company Innovator of the Year. The company, a member of the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, has developed new industrial water-treatment technologies.

Other Southern Arizona awardees:

  • The Chairman’s Award went to Don Ruedy, executive emeritus of the Arizona Technology Council and former director of engineering at Raytheon in Tucson;
  • Tucson-based Marcus Engineering LLC was named Ed Denison Business Leader of the Year;
  • The Transformational Leadership Award went to Tucson-based Paragon Space Development Corp.;
  • Cecilia Mata, owner and president of Sierra Vista-based logistics provider AllSource Global Management won the People’s Choice AccountabilIT Lifetime Achievement Award.

For a complete list of awardees online, go to tucne.ws/1lu6.

After more than 40 years, IBM's Tucson-area storage development site is still helping customers safely manage a deluge of data.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181.

Reporter

David joined the Star in 1997, after working as a consumer and business reporter in Phoenix for more than a decade.

