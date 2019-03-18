“Ice Storm Rita” Alerts Fans for Forthcoming Free Italian Ice Giveaway
TREVOSE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IceStormRita?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#IceStormRitalt;/agt;--Though it seems strange to hear of an ice storm hitting the area, Ice
Storm Rita is coming. This storm will be bringing delicious, free
Italian Ice to Rita’s shops everywhere. No need to stock up on bread and
milk; fans of Italian Ice can head to their local Rita’s to embrace the
ice alert with a free cup of the good stuff. On March 20th, to celebrate
their 27th annual First Day of Spring event, Rita’s Italian Ice will
once again hold their famous free Italian Ice giveaway. Rita’s 600+
locations combined are expected to give away more than one million cups
of their classic Italian Ice.
Rita’s Italian Ice fans can welcome the ice alert knowing that Ice
Storm Rita just means a delicious day dedicated to appreciating fans
and treating them to free Italian Ice! No matter which Rita’s location
fans visit on the First Day of Spring, they will be greeted by Treat
Team members ready to serve up a free cup of Italian Ice. This year, the
brand is offering free Rita’s Ice for a year to the superfan who shows
how excited they are for the First Day of Spring and posts a picture to
social media using #RitasFirstDayofSpringContest beginning on March 20th
through 11:59 PM EDT on March 22nd. How fans creatively show and share
their First Day of Spring excitement is up to them, so all entries are
welcome. Rita’s will be selecting one fan at the conclusion of the
contest.
“Ice Storm Rita will bring many amazing flavors of Italian Ice to
Rita’s guests all over the country,” says Linda Chadwick, President and
CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice. “Our hope is to make Rita’s a fan-favorite
for all Italian Ice lovers. The First Day of Spring is just a small way
to show our appreciation to guests and celebrate the product that made
us who we are today. I recommend heading to your local Rita’s and trying
the Mango Italian Ice, it’s one of my favorites.”
In addition, Rita’s will launch their new Brookie Dough Cream Ice flavor
on the First Day of Spring. The delicious Brookie Dough combination of
cookie dough and brownie bites can be enjoyed in a number of Rita’s
signature treats, like their signature Gelati, Misto Shake and Concrete,
to name a few.
Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo
enhanced his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the
product after his wife Rita, and Rita’s Italian Ice was born. Since
then, Rita’s has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by
planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as
well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.
About Rita’s Italian Ice:
Rita’s Italian Ice opened its
doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading
“Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now with more than 600 locations
worldwide, guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their
everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled
atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real
fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of
happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s
Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.
Contacts
Lauren Bland
205.776.2301