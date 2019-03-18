“Ice Storm Rita” Alerts Fans for Forthcoming Free Italian Ice Giveaway

TREVOSE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IceStormRita?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#IceStormRitalt;/agt;--Though it seems strange to hear of an ice storm hitting the area, Ice

Storm Rita is coming. This storm will be bringing delicious, free

Italian Ice to Rita’s shops everywhere. No need to stock up on bread and

milk; fans of Italian Ice can head to their local Rita’s to embrace the

ice alert with a free cup of the good stuff. On March 20th, to celebrate

their 27th annual First Day of Spring event, Rita’s Italian Ice will

once again hold their famous free Italian Ice giveaway. Rita’s 600+

locations combined are expected to give away more than one million cups

of their classic Italian Ice.

Rita’s Italian Ice fans can welcome the ice alert knowing that Ice

Storm Rita just means a delicious day dedicated to appreciating fans

and treating them to free Italian Ice! No matter which Rita’s location

fans visit on the First Day of Spring, they will be greeted by Treat

Team members ready to serve up a free cup of Italian Ice. This year, the

brand is offering free Rita’s Ice for a year to the superfan who shows

how excited they are for the First Day of Spring and posts a picture to

social media using #RitasFirstDayofSpringContest beginning on March 20th

through 11:59 PM EDT on March 22nd. How fans creatively show and share

their First Day of Spring excitement is up to them, so all entries are

welcome. Rita’s will be selecting one fan at the conclusion of the

contest.

Ice Storm Rita will bring many amazing flavors of Italian Ice to

Rita’s guests all over the country,” says Linda Chadwick, President and

CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice. “Our hope is to make Rita’s a fan-favorite

for all Italian Ice lovers. The First Day of Spring is just a small way

to show our appreciation to guests and celebrate the product that made

us who we are today. I recommend heading to your local Rita’s and trying

the Mango Italian Ice, it’s one of my favorites.”

In addition, Rita’s will launch their new Brookie Dough Cream Ice flavor

on the First Day of Spring. The delicious Brookie Dough combination of

cookie dough and brownie bites can be enjoyed in a number of Rita’s

signature treats, like their signature Gelati, Misto Shake and Concrete,

to name a few.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo

enhanced his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the

product after his wife Rita, and Rita’s Italian Ice was born. Since

then, Rita’s has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by

planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as

well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

About Rita’s Italian Ice:

Rita’s Italian Ice opened its

doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading

“Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now with more than 600 locations

worldwide, guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their

everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled

atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real

fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of

happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s

Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

Contacts

Lauren Bland

lauren.bland@intermarkgroup.com

205.776.2301

