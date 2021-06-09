Illustrative Mathematics 9–12 Math Wins Silver Stevie Award in 2021 American Business Awards

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IllustrativeMathematics--Illustrative Mathematics (IM) 9–12 Math certified by Illustrative Mathematics has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Mathematics Instructional Solution category in the 19th annual American Business Awards.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on June 30.
In 2021, more than 3,800 nominations — a record number — were submitted to the American Business Awards in a wide range of categories. IM 9–12 Math was nominated for a new product award in the Education and Education Technology Category Group.
“To be recognized by the highly esteemed American Business Awards in this category is validation that IM 9–12 Math provides deep learning experiences for students, supports standards alignment, and reflects current curriculum practice,” said Kristin Umland, president and co-founder of IM. “We’re honored to be named a Stevie Award winner, and we share this honor with all of the teachers who are using IM 9–12 Math to lift students up to the skills, understandings, and practices that will stay with them for a lifetime.”
IM 9–12 Math certified by Illustrative Mathematics is a problem-based core curriculum that is rooted in content and practice standards to foster learning and achievement for all. Designed for high school learners, it encourages the problem-solving skills students need to better understand the real world. IM 9–12 Math includes Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2, and provides access to a full year of Algebra 1 Extra Support Materials.
IM 9–12 Math certified by Illustrative Mathematics is delivered exclusively by IM Certified Partners. The IM Certified designation guarantees the curriculum is authored, reviewed, and updated by IM, and has the rigor, structure, and coherence as developed by the IM authors.
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We provide access to high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, and a community to support all students’ mathematical growth. Learn more at IllustrativeMathematics.org.
