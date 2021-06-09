Illustrative Mathematics 9–12 Math Wins Silver Stevie Award in 2021 American Business Awards

In 2021, more than 3,800 nominations — a record number — were submitted to the American Business Awards in a wide range of categories. IM 9–12 Math was nominated for a new product award in the Education and Education Technology Category Group.

“To be recognized by the highly esteemed American Business Awards in this category is validation that IM 9–12 Math provides deep learning experiences for students, supports standards alignment, and reflects current curriculum practice,” said Kristin Umland, president and co-founder of IM. “We’re honored to be named a Stevie Award winner, and we share this honor with all of the teachers who are using IM 9–12 Math to lift students up to the skills, understandings, and practices that will stay with them for a lifetime.”