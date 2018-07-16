TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCSSmath--Illustrative

Mathematics (IM) today announced its newest cohort for the IM

Certification™ program, which trains qualified mathematics educators to

deliver scalable, high-quality, author-developed professional learning

experiences that support adoptions of the acclaimed Illustrative

Mathematics 6–8 Math curriculum.

IM Certified Facilitators undergo a rigorous, application-based

qualification process and attend intensive, ongoing trainings to gain

mastery in delivering impactful professional learning experiences from

the authors of the curriculum. Acceptance is reserved for educators with

considerable expertise in teaching or coaching mathematics, active

interest in leading high-quality PD, and the ability to commit to an

ongoing, intensive course of study.

“Our IM Certified facilitators continue to represent the very best in

mathematics coaching and professional learning. Beyond having the skills

to support exceptional professional growth in educators, our certified

facilitators represent the level of quality and expertise that our

customers have come to expect from IM,” says Illustrative Mathematics

CEO Lisa O’Masta.

IM’s comprehensive suite of professional learning services are developed

and continuously refined by the authors of the curriculum to ensure deep

alignment to the materials, and all IM services are delivered by IM

Certified Facilitators. Upon program completion, facilitators will

deliver professional learning that supports the organization’s middle

school curriculum, Illustrative

Mathematics 6–8 Math, enabling them to work with teachers and

coaches implementing the materials.

“Going through the IM Certification process has definitely helped me

grow my skills and confidence as a facilitator,” says Belinda Thompson,

a current IM Certified Facilitator. “To know that the content I’m

delivering is mathematically and pedagogically sound, and that I’ll get

to train others to use it while also growing and learning along with the

participants, makes traveling to different places and meeting new faces

a fantastic experience.”

You can view a full

list of facilitators, as well as information on our IM

Certification program.

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a

nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where learners

know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We develop and deliver core

mathematics curriculum along with deeply integrated professional

learning experiences that ensure students receive engaging, high-quality

mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.

Contacts

Eicher Communications

Leslie Eicher, 314-965-1776

Leslie@EicherCommunications.com

