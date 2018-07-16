TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCSSmath--Illustrative
Mathematics (IM) today announced its newest cohort for the IM
Certification™ program, which trains qualified mathematics educators to
deliver scalable, high-quality, author-developed professional learning
experiences that support adoptions of the acclaimed Illustrative
Mathematics 6–8 Math curriculum.
IM Certified Facilitators undergo a rigorous, application-based
qualification process and attend intensive, ongoing trainings to gain
mastery in delivering impactful professional learning experiences from
the authors of the curriculum. Acceptance is reserved for educators with
considerable expertise in teaching or coaching mathematics, active
interest in leading high-quality PD, and the ability to commit to an
ongoing, intensive course of study.
“Our IM Certified facilitators continue to represent the very best in
mathematics coaching and professional learning. Beyond having the skills
to support exceptional professional growth in educators, our certified
facilitators represent the level of quality and expertise that our
customers have come to expect from IM,” says Illustrative Mathematics
CEO Lisa O’Masta.
IM’s comprehensive suite of professional learning services are developed
and continuously refined by the authors of the curriculum to ensure deep
alignment to the materials, and all IM services are delivered by IM
Certified Facilitators. Upon program completion, facilitators will
deliver professional learning that supports the organization’s middle
school curriculum, Illustrative
Mathematics 6–8 Math, enabling them to work with teachers and
coaches implementing the materials.
“Going through the IM Certification process has definitely helped me
grow my skills and confidence as a facilitator,” says Belinda Thompson,
a current IM Certified Facilitator. “To know that the content I’m
delivering is mathematically and pedagogically sound, and that I’ll get
to train others to use it while also growing and learning along with the
participants, makes traveling to different places and meeting new faces
a fantastic experience.”
You can view a full
list of facilitators, as well as information on our IM
Certification program.
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a
nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where learners
know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We develop and deliver core
mathematics curriculum along with deeply integrated professional
learning experiences that ensure students receive engaging, high-quality
mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.
