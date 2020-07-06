Illustrative Mathematics Introduces IM Certified COVID-19 Response Resources

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCSSmath--As schools prepare for the upcoming school year, educators are concerned about academic impacts from COVID-19 school closures. To help K–12 educators address unfinished learning in mathematics, plan for distance learning, and support families, Illustrative Mathematics (IM) has announced a series of IM Certified COVID-19 response resources, which can be accessed at www.illustrativemathematics.org/distance-learning.
Based on IM K–12 Math certified by Illustrative Mathematics, COVID-19 response resources will help teachers engage students with grade-level math content and set them up for success in math in 2020–21 and beyond. The resources and supports will ensure accessibility for all learners and invite them back to the mathematics in a way that is welcoming, supportive, and centered around community.
Unfinished Learning
Adaptation packs for IM K–5 Math beta and IM 6–12 Math will help teachers pace instructional time with a focus on unfinished learning. These just-in-time resources will seamlessly integrate with the curriculum’s scope and sequence. Cool-down supports will also provide tools to address newly discovered unfinished learning.
In addition, on-demand professional learning videos for IM K–5 Math beta, IM 6–8 Math, and Algebra 1 will highlight key mathematical ideas to help teachers make choices to address unfinished learning.
Distance Learning
Distance learning resources will help educators shift instruction online while engaging students with grade-level content and supporting their social-emotional learning needs. In addition, a new IM Community Hub will provide an online community where educators can create, share, and get resources to support distance learning with IM K–12 Math.
In collaboration with SchoolKit, IM will also offer video lessons for students for IM 6–8 Math and Algebra 1. The lessons will be broadcast on local PBS stations and will be available on Vimeo.
Family Support
IM family support resources, such as IM Talking Math prompts and family support materials for IM 6–8 Math and IM 9–12 Math, will help families discuss and work on math together.
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We develop and deliver core mathematics curricula along with deeply integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.
