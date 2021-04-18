Illustrative Mathematics Is Named a Finalist in the 2021 EdTech Awards for Math Curriculum and Professional Learning

IM Certified Professional Learning , which is deeply integrated with the IM 6–12 Math curriculum, is a finalist in the professional development learning solution category. The professional learning was developed and is continuously refined by the curriculum authors, who work hand-in-hand with IM Certified Facilitators to create high-quality learning experiences for mathematics educators.

“We’re honored to be named finalists for the EdTech Cool Tool and Trendsetter awards for the IM 6–12 Math curriculum and professional learning certified by Illustrative Mathematics. The IM Certified designation guarantees the curriculum is authored, reviewed, and updated by IM, and has the rigor, structure, and coherence as developed by the IM authors,” said Kristin Umland, president and co-founder of IM. “It also guarantees that the professional learning provides high-quality, impactful experiences based on the authors’ intent.”