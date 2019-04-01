The new IM Certified™ Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 includes OER,
digital platforms, and print resources to provide flexible solutions for
high school educators and students
Today, Illustrative
Mathematics (IM), the author and developer of the top-rated IM 6–8
Math curriculum and IM Certified™ professional learning, announced the
launch of IM
Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2. The new standards aligned,
problem-based high school curriculum is specifically designed to nurture
a comprehensive proficiency with functions, algebra, geometry, modeling,
and statistics.
“As with IM 6–8, which meets expectations across all three review
categories at EdReports.org,
the new high school curriculum is offered through IM Certified partners
who provide different options for districts, including free, print, and
digitally enhanced,” said Dr. William McCallum, founder and president of
IM. “This means that schools no longer have to choose between having the
highest quality materials or having the optimal user experience for
teachers and students. With IM Math, they can have it all.”
IM Certified 6–12 Math includes embedded supports for students with
disabilities and English language learners, and extensions for students
who are ready for more. It provides practice problem sets with built-in
cumulative review. It is also the only curriculum to offer Algebra 1
full course supports for students who may be struggling. Further, IM
Certified 6–12 Math includes supports for teacher learning and
understanding of math standards.
IM 6–8 Math and IM Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 are available through
IM Certified partners McGraw-Hill Education, LearnZillion, and Kendall
Hunt. Each partner provides unique benefits to ensure districts have the
flexibility to choose the experience that best meets their unique needs
without compromising on IM’s high-quality curriculum. The designation of
“IM Certified” ensures the curriculum includes the latest enhancements
and is aligned to IM’s philosophy, mission, and standards, and the
professional learning is developed by IM’s expert-led authoring team and
delivered by IM
Certified Facilitators.
"IM's decision to partner with a variety of publishers puts districts
and schools in the driver's seat for curricular decisions,” said Faith
Muirhead, senior associate director, mathematics at the University of
Delaware, Professional Development Center for Educators. “Without
compromising quality, educators can make platform or print decisions
based on their needs, resource allocation, and user preferences to
design the most productive learning experiences for children."
For more information about IM Certified math curriculum and professional
learning for middle and high school go to: https://www.illustrativemathematics.org/curriculum.
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to
creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We
develop and deliver core mathematics curricula along with deeply
integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students
receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.
