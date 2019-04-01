The new IM Certified™ Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 includes OER,

digital platforms, and print resources to provide flexible solutions for

high school educators and students

Today, Illustrative

Mathematics (IM), the author and developer of the top-rated IM 6–8

Math curriculum and IM Certified™ professional learning, announced the

launch of IM

Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2. The new standards aligned,

problem-based high school curriculum is specifically designed to nurture

a comprehensive proficiency with functions, algebra, geometry, modeling,

and statistics.

“As with IM 6–8, which meets expectations across all three review

categories at EdReports.org,

the new high school curriculum is offered through IM Certified partners

who provide different options for districts, including free, print, and

digitally enhanced,” said Dr. William McCallum, founder and president of

IM. “This means that schools no longer have to choose between having the

highest quality materials or having the optimal user experience for

teachers and students. With IM Math, they can have it all.”

IM Certified 6–12 Math includes embedded supports for students with

disabilities and English language learners, and extensions for students

who are ready for more. It provides practice problem sets with built-in

cumulative review. It is also the only curriculum to offer Algebra 1

full course supports for students who may be struggling. Further, IM

Certified 6–12 Math includes supports for teacher learning and

understanding of math standards.

IM 6–8 Math and IM Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2 are available through

IM Certified partners McGraw-Hill Education, LearnZillion, and Kendall

Hunt. Each partner provides unique benefits to ensure districts have the

flexibility to choose the experience that best meets their unique needs

without compromising on IM’s high-quality curriculum. The designation of

“IM Certified” ensures the curriculum includes the latest enhancements

and is aligned to IM’s philosophy, mission, and standards, and the

professional learning is developed by IM’s expert-led authoring team and

delivered by IM

Certified Facilitators.

"IM's decision to partner with a variety of publishers puts districts

and schools in the driver's seat for curricular decisions,” said Faith

Muirhead, senior associate director, mathematics at the University of

Delaware, Professional Development Center for Educators. “Without

compromising quality, educators can make platform or print decisions

based on their needs, resource allocation, and user preferences to

design the most productive learning experiences for children."

For more information about IM Certified math curriculum and professional

learning for middle and high school go to: https://www.illustrativemathematics.org/curriculum.

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to

creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We

develop and deliver core mathematics curricula along with deeply

integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students

receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.

