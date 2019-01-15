TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CCSSmath?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CCSSmathlt;/agt;--Today, Illustrative Mathematics (IM), the author and developer of core

mathematics curricula and professional learning resources, announced it

is partnering with Kendall

Hunt Publishing Company to be its exclusive distributor of its

freely available IM

Certified digital curriculum.

Kendall Hunt customers will have access to the problem-based core IM 6–8

Math as an open educational resource along with the soon-to-be-released

IM curriculum for high school including Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra

2 Math courses. In addition, Kendall Hunt will offer print copies of the

curriculum and IM

Certified professional learning – sustainable, scalable professional

learning programs designed to support successful implementation and

long-term professional growth of educators. Tightly developed alongside

the curriculum, the IM Certified professional learning improves

educators’ abilities to deliver standards-aligned lessons and

assessments, and to support the meaningful practice shifts that lead to

improved student outcomes.

The designation of “IM Certified” ensures the curriculum includes the

latest updates and enhancements and is aligned to IM’s philosophy,

mission, and standards, and the professional learning content is

developed by IM’s expert-led authoring team and delivered by an IM

Certified Math Coaches.

"IM is working diligently to fill the gap in middle and high school math

curriculum market by providing teachers and students access to freely

available, high-quality, aligned materials,” said Dr. William McCallum,

IM founder and president. “We are excited to work with Kendall Hunt to

help cultivate the community of educators using the IM Certified

curriculum and IM Certified professional learning offerings.”

“This new partnership will enable Kendall Hunt to join IM in their

mission to ‘creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy

mathematics,’” said Kendall Hunt Publishing K-12 Vice President Charley

Cook. “We are excited to support a larger group of students and teachers

with middle school mathematics courses that meet all expectations as

stated in Ed Reports Gateways. Kendall Hunt is anticipating a successful

expansion with IM, supporting and meeting more teacher and school

curriculum requirements than ever before.”

Click

here to learn more about IM Certified math curricula and professional

learning for middle and high school.

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to

creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We

develop and deliver core mathematics curricula along with deeply

integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students

receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.

About Kendall Hunt

Kendall Hunt is the premiere publisher of innovative, hands-on science,

mathematics, gifted and virtual reality curricula for grades PreK-12. In

conjunction with offering a variety of inquiry-based stand-alone PreK-12

products, ConstructEd, a division of Kendall Hunt, allows schools and/or

teachers, to create made-to-order textbooks or digital products using

existing products or creating their own. Visit www.k12.kendallhunt.com.

Contacts

Leslie Eicher

Eicher Communications

Representing Illustrative

Mathematics

314-221-9113

Leslie@EicherCommunications.com

Angela Kearney

K12 Marketing Manager

Kendall Hunt Publishing

Company

800-542-6657, ext. 1072

K12.kendallhunt.com

