mathematics curricula and professional learning resources, announced it
is partnering with Kendall
Hunt Publishing Company to be its exclusive distributor of its
freely available IM
Certified digital curriculum.
Kendall Hunt customers will have access to the problem-based core IM 6–8
Math as an open educational resource along with the soon-to-be-released
IM curriculum for high school including Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra
2 Math courses. In addition, Kendall Hunt will offer print copies of the
curriculum and IM
Certified professional learning – sustainable, scalable professional
learning programs designed to support successful implementation and
long-term professional growth of educators. Tightly developed alongside
the curriculum, the IM Certified professional learning improves
educators’ abilities to deliver standards-aligned lessons and
assessments, and to support the meaningful practice shifts that lead to
improved student outcomes.
The designation of “IM Certified” ensures the curriculum includes the
latest updates and enhancements and is aligned to IM’s philosophy,
mission, and standards, and the professional learning content is
developed by IM’s expert-led authoring team and delivered by an IM
Certified Math Coaches.
"IM is working diligently to fill the gap in middle and high school math
curriculum market by providing teachers and students access to freely
available, high-quality, aligned materials,” said Dr. William McCallum,
IM founder and president. “We are excited to work with Kendall Hunt to
help cultivate the community of educators using the IM Certified
curriculum and IM Certified professional learning offerings.”
“This new partnership will enable Kendall Hunt to join IM in their
mission to ‘creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy
mathematics,’” said Kendall Hunt Publishing K-12 Vice President Charley
Cook. “We are excited to support a larger group of students and teachers
with middle school mathematics courses that meet all expectations as
stated in Ed Reports Gateways. Kendall Hunt is anticipating a successful
expansion with IM, supporting and meeting more teacher and school
curriculum requirements than ever before.”
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to
creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We
develop and deliver core mathematics curricula along with deeply
integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students
receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.
About Kendall Hunt
Kendall Hunt is the premiere publisher of innovative, hands-on science,
mathematics, gifted and virtual reality curricula for grades PreK-12. In
conjunction with offering a variety of inquiry-based stand-alone PreK-12
products, ConstructEd, a division of Kendall Hunt, allows schools and/or
teachers, to create made-to-order textbooks or digital products using
existing products or creating their own. Visit www.k12.kendallhunt.com.
